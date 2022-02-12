Residents of the apartment complex slated to be built in the Woodland Crest mixed use development will likely have an automotive repair business nearby.
The Waunakee Village Board approved Monday an amendment to the Woodland Crest general development plan to allow the use with conditions at Sarah Lane.
Automotive use for the site was not included in general development plan, and initially, staff and Waunakee plan commissioners expressed concerns at the January plan commission meeting. But after a presentation about the company, they recommended the village board approve a conditional use permit for it.
Christian Brothers Automotive is a franchise, a representative of the company told the plan commission. A memo to board describes the company as a light automotive-repair facility. The hours are 7 a.m-6 p.m. weekdays and, for the first 180 days, on Saturdays, too. After 180 days, the Saturday hours will be discontinued.
The noise levels from the shop are in the same decibel range as the traffic on local roads, and below that of Hwy. Q traffic, and the facility is cleaned with what was described a Zamboni-type machine to remove all fluids. The bays on one side would be 100 feet from the nearest apartment building and on another side 180 feet. No collision repair or painting is done at the shops.
Christian Brothers Automotive has another location in Sun Prairie. Gary Herzberg said he had visited the Sun Prairie location, calling it “spotless.” Trustee Sam Kaufmann noted that shop is also next to a residential area.
Acting on the plan commission’s recommendation, the board allowed the use with conditions only for the proposed Christian Brothers site rather than approving it for the entire plat, a move that sets more parameters.
At the Feb. 7 village board meeting, Trustee Nila Frye said she was concerned about the 78-unit apartment building just south of the lot.
“I think of my home and some of the activities I would rather not have,” Frye said, citing noise and odors.
Trustee Phil Willems was the only plan commissioner to vote against the plan amendment at the January meeting. But he did so only because another automotive repair shop looking for a location was told it would not be permitted at Woodland Crest, he said. Village Administrator Todd Schmidt noted that while staff indicated that the zoning did not allow for the use, information about the rezone process was provided.
“My perception was that timing was an issue,” Schmidt said, adding that he believed the shop owner sought a faster approval process.
Asked if the approval set a precedent, Community Development Director Tim Semmann said the use was allowed only with conditions and is applicable to only the one lot.
The village board voted unanimously to approve the conditional use for the site.