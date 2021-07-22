Waunakee’s longest established business, Michael F. Simon Builders, has been named a winner in the Wisconsin Builders Association’s (WBA) 2021 Badger Craftsman Awards. The Wisconsin Builders Association named nine winners of Badger Craftsman Awards spanning across categories including best new build, best multi-family development, best energy efficiency program, and more.
The Badger Craftsman Award program was revamped and relaunched this spring after a several-year hiatus, with Wisconsin Builders Association members submitting their projects in a wide range of categories.
The categories were then put up to a vote by all WBA members, with winners being announced at the inaugural Celebration of Housing event on July 14 in Lake Geneva.
Michael F Simon Builders was awarded first place in four of the nine categories: Whole House Remodel, Best Room Addition Remodel, Best Home Feature, and Best New Build $750K-$1.2M.