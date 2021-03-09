With Waunakee’s business park nearly full, initial plans to add new land are emerging.
The village’s plan commission heard a request Monday to expand the urban service area, adding sewer services to the land surrounding Carl F. Statz & Sons at the corner of Hogan Road and Hwy. 19.
Andy Kessenich, project manager for the Statz family, said the request to the Statzes came from the brokerage firm, MLG, which has managed Waunakee’s existing business park development. MLG has since been acquired by Newmark Group.
“That Statz family has no plans or needs for that 10 acres,” Kessenich said about the property surrounding the implement dealership.
To assist in further development, Frank H Street could be extended to Hogan Road. The real-estate brokerage firm has heard interest expressed in building on the corner of Hwy. 19 and Hogan Road, Kessenich relayed.
Matt Schreiner of the engineering firm, Vierbicher Associates, discussed the stormwater management and drainage in the area. Sewer service is already in place at Hogan Road, and the village’s comprehensive utility plan has mapped it as a future sewer area.
Jason Valerius said he believes the use is consistent with the village’s comprehensive plan, as is expected by the Capital Area Regional Plan Commission (CARPC). Urban Service Area Extensions are submitted to CARPC for approval.
“This whole area is part of what’s designated as business park,” Valerius said. “As described, most of this area is intended to be employment, rather than commercial.”
But, Valerius added, the frontage along Hwy. 19 is shown as a possible commercial use. To provide more space between the two intersections at Hogan Road, Frank H Street would curve further to the south to be farther away from Hwy. 19.
Overall, Valerius recommended the village pursue the urban service area extension.
As for extending the urban service area at the east side of Hogan Road, that land is within the Waunakee-Westport Joint Planning Area, so the joint plan commission would have jurisdiction there, said Kevin Even, village engineer.
“My recommendation is we really focus in on what’s west of Hogan Road, and really that parcel that’s been outlined above, and not east of Hogan Road,” Even said.
Plan commissioners expressed support for the extension, saying it was good infill.
Commissioner and Village President Chris Zellner asked about the Frank H intersection at Hogan Road and if queuing would occur should Frank H be extended east.
Valerius said development is likely to occur on the east side at some point, and traffic control will be needed at Hwy. 19 at that point. He foresaw a possible roundabout, he said.
The plan commission recommended approving the urban service area application and seeking comment from the joint plan commission.
Housing developments
The plan commission also discussed proposals for three housing developments, recommending approval of two. One is a condominium plat for Arboretum Village at the corner of Hogan Road and Quinn Drive. Twenty units are included in the plan, which the village consultant, Ed Freer, compared to the Prairie condominium development at North Madison Street.
Calling it a “pocket neighborhood,” Freer said he believed the development would work well on the site. The condominiums will range in size from 1,500 to 2,000 square feet. The plan commission’s approval came with the condition that the private roadways be maintained, cleared of snow during the winter, to allow for emergency service access.
The other is the next phase for Veridian’s Heritage Hills where 25 additional lots would be located north of the existing development next summer. Housing construction could start in the fall. The developers noted that they anticipate no additional blasting to occur during this phase unless they find geological issues.
The commission also heard an update for Villages on Main, the 50-unit apartment project proposed by Cohen-Esrey Development Group. The developers presented a number of different color schemes for the complex in response to some board members’ reactions to the building’s aesthetic. Also presented were pedestrian safety measures such as 4-foot fencing between the building and the sidewalk and surrounding the playground.
The developers inquired with the Department of Transportation (DOT) about a flashing pedestrian sign, but the DOT “was not receptive to any additional signage,” said Brent Schipper of the Cohen-Esrey team. Schipper said the team looked into a possible crosswalk at the site, but a lighted intersection is located less than a half block away. As for the village board’s concerns expressed about the 35-mile-per-hour speed limit, Schipper said the team was surprised. The area is shown in village documents as a bike trail area, he said.
