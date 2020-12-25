As the Waunakee area looks ahead to 2021, planning is underway for a celebration of the village’s 150th year. The year will also bring planning for a major, long-sought road improvement project at Hwy. 113 and Arboretum Drive and anticipation of a COVID-19 vaccine, allowing facilities to fully reopen.
About the 150th year, Village President Chris Zellner said, “We only get to have this once. There’s a lot of planning that goes on behind the scenes.”
A village committee is helping a number of service organizations with event and campaign plans to mark the milestone, and already, a logo has been designed.
An advertisement in the Waunakee Tribune will highlight all of the programs throughout the year.
“Hopefully we will be able to hold all of these events as we move further into 2021,” Zellner said.
That includes WaunaBoom, the annual July 4th celebration he spearheaded about five years ago. The WaunaBoom committee hopes to add a drone show in addition to the fireworks for the village’s sesquicentennial.
“The challenge is the cost of all of it. With the pandemic, it’s hard to go asking people for additional things right now,” Zellner said.
The event will also recognize the heritage, particularly the Ho-Chunk Nation on July 4.
“We’re looking not only for recognition, but historical information, making sure people see that,” Zellner said.
As the village works on its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, recognizing the Ho-Chunk people, who inhabited the Waunakee area prior to its platting, “fits the narrative right now,” Zellner said.
New development
Zellner, along with Village Administrator Todd Schmidt, noted that new development is occurring as well. A project in the Woodland Crest subdivision is moving forward, and the Hy-Vee grocery store is expected to be constructed nearby in 2021.
During an interview with Zellner in mid-December, he said concrete was being poured for the new Jimmy John’s sub shop in the Kilkenny development just south of Woodland Crest along Hwy. Q.
New home construction has already begun in Veridian’s Heritage Hills subdivision, bringing a greater variety of housing prices and types. And, if approved, Cohen-Esrey’s 50-unit apartment project on West Main Street could also break ground in 2021. With funding from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA), it would add some workforce housing to the community. A portion of the units would be priced at market rate.
“It’s a pinprick in the whole situation, but it’s a start,” Zellner said.
Hwy. 113 and Arboretum Drive
When the Tribune touched base with Administrator Schmidt to talk about the year ahead, he had recently met with Department of Transportation planners. A Hwy. 113 improvement project spanning from Knutson Drive south of Waunakee to the roundabout at Hwy. 19 is in the planning stages with a completion date set for 2025.
An accident last summer at the intersection of Hwy. 113 and Arboretum Drive inspired citizen engagement with the DOT, Schmidt said, and the DOT secretary has made this project a priority, so the timeline could possibly be moved up to 2023. At that intersection, a new single-lane roundabout is planned. For information on that project, visit https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/sw/wis113-westport/default.aspx
Recently, crews could be seen working along Hwy. 113 south of the village, but that work is unrelated to the project and may have been utility work at Bong Road, according to DOT Project Manager David Schmidt.
Another project residents may welcome is at the South Division Street railroad tracks, which should make a for a smoother ride there.
Diversity Equity Inclusion
A collaboration between the Waunakee Community School District, the Village of Waunakee and the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection is intended to launch a community-wide learning project involving 200 participants. Schmidt is quick to point out its distinction from a book study. More of a life-long learning and community engagement project, the six-week discovery process will include a reading of “The White Racial Frame” by sociologist Joe Feagin and weekly discussions of the themes.
“I’m excited about all of us learning together at the same time, and hopefully what this does is really kindle interest in learning more,” Schmidt said.
And more
New projects and changes to village departments are also anticipated. They include:
Police Department – The Waunakee Police Department welcomed a new K9, Izzy, who will complete the first year of service in 2021. Also, the village’s budget included funds for a second detective position to be hired in the year ahead.
Public works – Construction will likely begin on Hwy. M in 2021. Also, Public Works Director Kevin Even is expected to retire after a long career with the village. Schmidt said a study will be done to examine what the next version of the engineering department could look like.
Village Clerk – With the 2020 census completed, redistricting work will occur in 2021.
Parks – The North Ridge park shelter will be built, and a multi-plan to resurface tennis courts will begin at Meadowbrook, Prairie and Hanover parks.
A post-COVID world
Both the Waunakee Public Library and the Village Center directors are anxious to fully reopen again, Schmidt said.
At the Village Center, director Sue McDade has learned more about delivering classes via Zoom, and in the future, residents will be able to tune in to exercise classes when severe weather prevents them from attending in person, Schmidt noted.
Other village departments have also found new ways to deliver information to the public, including the village government, through Zoom meetings that are then archived on YouTube.
“It’s definitely not perfect, and definitely won’t be the way to do it going forward, but I wonder whether there’s a way to supplement… in-person meetings with video and live-streaming options,” Schmidt said.
He noted other communities are beginning to make headway in that area.
“I do know that some people have found that this is a chance for them to engage with the village more than they have before,” Schmidt added. “I kind of want to harness the benefits of this to be better for our citizens as a whole – in terms of awareness, transparency or engagement.”
