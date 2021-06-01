Milio’s Sandwiches debuted a new menu item June 1, one that gives back to local communities. The Milio’s Cuban Special was inspired by Scott Mooney, franchise partner in Waunakee, and it sparked the idea for a Local Matters initiative with $1.50 in proceeds from each Cuban Special sold going back to community nonprofits.
According to an announcement of the Local Matters program, the “community sandwich” debuted in 20 locations in the Madison area, Sauk City and Baraboo, and in Iowa and Minnesota. The goal is to provide $100,000 to local nonprofits a year.
Mooney said Milio’s received help from customers, companies and local organizations in 2020.
“The Waunakee Public Library, which we had donated to last year, came to us early in the pandemic and said, ‘Here, take this money back. We know you guys are going through a lot,’” Mooney said in press release.
Mooney said as the communities open back up, Milio’s wants to recognize the library’s gesture by paying it forward. The library will be one of five organizations that initially benefit from the Local Matters program.
Milio’s co-owner Brian Bergen noted the shops would not have survived without the communities’ support.
“It truly takes a village to build a strong community, and to have locally owned businesses, like Milio’s, know the value of partnering to survive the tough times and thrive in the good times, makes all the difference for nonprofits, like the Waunakee Public Library,” said Waunakee library director Erick Plumb.
On the Milio’s Cuban Special are slices of fire-braised pork lion, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, yellow mustard and a hint of garlic aioli sauce.