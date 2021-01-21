The Waunakee Village Board tabled a vote on a proposed one-year Tax Incremental Finance District extension to provide assistance for a workforce housing project on West Main Street.
This the first time the village board has considered extending a TIF District (TID) to help fund affordable housing. State statutes allow municipalities to file an extension on a closed TIF District and use the funds to improve its housing stock, requiring 75 percent go toward affordable housing.
In December, Waunakee’s Community Development Committee recommended the extension of TID No. 2, created for the Arboretum Office Park, to help finance Cohen-Esrey’s 50-unit apartment project at 701-705 W. Main St.
At Tuesday’s village board meeting, some trustees said they needed more time to fully understand the tax implications of the TIF extension and project. Trustee Bill Ranum also wondered whether the extension should be approved prior to approval of a conceptual development agreement.
In introducing the resolution to approve the district’s extension, Village Administrator Todd Schmidt noted that the Cohen-Esrey apartment proposal had been discussed at previous village meetings. Cohen-Esrey has received a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority to assist with the $11.5 million project, according to a memo from the developer. Also funding the project is a Cohen-Esrey Equity contribution of $612,851. The developer will borrow just over $3.9 million to help fund the project cost.
Cohen-Esrey is seeking the $440,000 TID extension from the village partly to purchase the 705 W. Main St. property to enhance the project, as the Waunakee Plan Commission and staff have urged.
Trustee Ranum noted that approving the TID-extension resolution prior to the conceptual design agreement seemed like putting the “cart before the horse.”
Also, Ranum asked how the TIF funds could be used if the developer were unable to complete the project.
The village would not be bound to use tax increment to assist specifically with the Cohen-Esrey project, said Brian Kleinmaier, village attorney, but could be put into an affordable housing fund for future projects.
Asked about Cohen-Esrey’s timing for the TIF funds needed, Brian Sweeney of the development group said the goal is to close by early March.
The village has until April to notify the Department of Revenue of its intention to extend the district’s life for one year.
Trustee Gary Herzberg said the TID grant to Cohen-Esrey would come at a time when budgets are tight. If the village were to close the district, without the extension, those tax dollars would be returned to the various taxing jurisdictions, such as Madison College, the Waunakee Community School District, and the Village of Waunakee.
“I’d rather see this as a separate TIF project,” Herzberg said.
He noted that other developers are asked for a personal guarantee, and the village has nothing in place guaranteeing that Cohen-Esrey will remain the owner of the building.
Trustee Kristin Runge noted that LIHTC grants come with the stipulation that the project must provide housing for 15 years.
Sweeney added that Cohen-Esrey commits to the income restrictions for 30 years. The Waunakee project would include 10 apartment units at market rate and others priced no higher than 30 percent of the tenant’s income.
Responding to Herzberg’s comment, Schmidt said the process of creating a new TIF District takes about 90 days at minimum. CDA members also said they preferred the option of extending a TID for one year, Village President and CDA member Chris Zellner added.
The CDA expressed a preference for using tax dollars in the most efficient way for the taxpayers, added Trustee Kristin Runge, another CDA member.
“The committee said successful TIFS, that are going to close early, let’s use those,” Zellner noted. TIF Districts normally have a 20- to 30-year life, depending on the type of district, so the one-year use would return tax dollars back to the community more quickly, he added.
Another concern was raised about the need for affordable housing.
Sweeney said a market study found that the village has 1,700 renter households in the Waunakee area that qualify for affordable housing, but just 77 units are available for that population.
His memo notes that “the addition of Village on Main will begin to address this issue by adding 40 units of quality affordable rental housing to this rapidly growing area.”
Cohen-Esrey’s ask for TIF funding came after the developers learned it did not receive a loan from the Federal Home Loan Bank. At the same time, staff had encouraged the developer to purchase the neighboring property to improve it overall. Sweeney said in working closely with staff, “We made a better project.”
He added that construction costs have risen, as well.
The project includes outdoor play space for the village, ample parking for residents and a façade that breaks up the mass of the three-story structure.
“We’re giving a lot, but we’re getting a lot back,” Trustee Erin Moran said. She asked what other proposals the village had seen for the property.
“I think we’re in a really unique position to do a lot of good. I’m excited we are taking this on,” Moran said.
Ranum said while he “would love to see” the project come to fruition, the TIF funds could be put somewhere else, and if the village is spending tax dollars that could go to the school district, he wants to be sure the board is doing due diligence.
Trustee Nila Frye said housing is needed in the village for workers.
“If we don’t have housing for workers, it’s definitely going to affect our economy,” Frye said.
