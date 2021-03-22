The commemorative coin produced to celebrate Waunakee’s 150th year won’t work in a vending machine, but it will enable its holders to receive specials or promotions at businesses throughout the year.
To promote area businesses as we approach a post-pandemic time, One Community Bank Waunakee has sponsored the 150-year promotion. Working with the Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce, the bank has made the coins available and reached out to businesses who would like to participate.
Sixty Waunakee area businesses are now participating, said Chris Zellner, One Community Bank market president.
In a letter inviting businesses to participate, Zellner said, “COVID has been very difficult on all of us. One Community Bank and the Chamber of Commerce are helping to get our Waunakee residents back out, while shopping local and providing you with additional business.”
But the hope is also to promote a greater sense of community, Zellner told the Tribune.
“The goal is to help not only the businesses but also the people in the community and help them to engage and get back out to see what our businesses do,” Zellner added.
Starting April 1, the free coins will be available to pick up at the bank and at the Chamber of Commerce office in the Waunakee Depot.
The 60 businesses will offer specials or promotions to be advertised throughout Waunakee’s sesquicentennial year. Their specials must somehow incorporate the “150” theme, such as a $1.50 appetizer at a restaurant or $15 off of a product at a shop. Customers who display the coin will be eligible for the promotions.
When residents pick up their coins, they will be asked to provide an email address for notifications about the specials. Advertising will also be done on social media and in the Waunakee Tribune.
