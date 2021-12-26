A public hearing on an apartment plan in the Woodland Crest mixed-use subdivision prompted the Waunakee Village Board to examine the big picture of multi-family housing growth in Waunakee.
On the agenda for the village board’s Dec. 20 meeting was the General Development Plan for the Woodland Crest apartment project, though action was postponed until Jan. 3 as recommended by the Waunakee and Waunakee-Westport joint plan commissions. Both bodies have recommended approval of the plan.
But at Monday’s board meeting, one citizen expressed concern about the number of apartment projects underway, asking about the board’s vision for the community. One 50-unit apartment complex is currently under construction just west of McDonald’s along Hwy. 19, and Veridian Homes also plans to build a 200-unit complex in phases as part of its Heritage Hills subdivision along Hwy. 19 just east of Division Street.
The 78-unit apartment complex within Woodland Crest is slated for the corner of Simon Crestway and Peaceful Valley Parkway.
Village plan commissioners and board members have been careful as they’ve considered multi-family housing, instituting a ratio for the number of single-family to multi-family homes. At one time, the village’s zoning code limited the number of multi-family dwelling units to 25 percent of the overall housing stock. The plan commission and village board revisited the ratio last year, Attorney Bryan Kleinmaier explained, taking the language out of the zoning code.
The comprehensive plan does, however, still list the 25% ratio as a goal, offering some flexibility for up to 28% multi-family dwelling units.
“That is the ultimate goal of the village, is to have that ratio of single-family to multi-family,” Kleinmaier said. “When you went through that process, village staff had put together kind of a spread sheet that showed the anticipated multi-family development that they felt was going to be coming to the village within the next 5-8 years and the single-family.”
The Woodland Crest apartment plan was included on the spread sheet.
At a Dec. 14 meeting, the Waunakee-Westport Joint Plan Commission was expected to raise concerns about another multi-family housing plan within Woodland Crest on the east side of Simon Crestway. Kleinmaier said that area is slated in the comprehensive plan for a transition between the residential area to the east and the new commercial area in Woodland Crest.
“As Forward Development Group comes back and has a plan for the east side of Simon Crestway, they have been told, you need make this a transition district, understanding you have residential immediately to the east of you,” Kleinmaier said.
Plan commissioners from both Waunakee and Westport have indicated to the developer that massing will need to be considered, along with its appearance from the residential area.
At the board’s Dec. 20 meeting, village President Chris Zellner noted that the apartment complex under consideration was scaled back from 94 to 78 units. The developer also kept the building’s height within the village’s standards.
The village board will next consider a specific implementation plan for the site, and at that point the number of parking stalls needed.
Kleinmaier said the village is updating its parking requirements for multi-family housing, taking the number down from two stalls per unit. The new requirement would instead consider the number of bedrooms. The Woodland Crest building plan includes 24 studio, 27 one-bedroom and 27 one-bedroom with den and two-bedroom apartments.
Trustee Nila Frye said while staff is considering Middleton’s parking requirements as a model, that city has mass transit, while Waunakee does not.
Trustee Bill Ranum added that many tenants at the nearby Laurel Apartments park on the street. As the area continues to develop, that could be a future concern.
Trustee Gary Herzberg said one landlord he spoke with indicated that as new apartment buildings are built, tenants move out of the older ones.
For several years, Waunakee saw no new apartments buildings, Zellner said, and added that the current vacancy rate is small, with 96% to 97% of the rental units full.
“I think this is just part of our growth, giving people [housing] options as we grow,” Zellner said.
Other news:
Also at Monday's meeting, the board:
-approved a proclamation in honor of the village's 150th year to be put in a time capsule when it becomes available from Endres Manufacturing Company. The capsule will be sealed in January with a number of items from the village and community, to be opened in 2171, the tricentennial.
-approved an exceptional performance bonus for Waunakee Police Officer Kara Christenson, who has taken on administrative duties in the absence of staff and learned completely new duties.
-approved an amendment to the code of ordinances related to transient merchants that allows the village to revoke a permit. The amendment also includes an appeal procedure.