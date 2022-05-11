Endres Manufacturing Company, a steel fabricator in Waunakee, was recognized for their steel fabrication work on the University of Wisconsin Natatorium Project in Madison..
The UW Natatorium Project was selected as a project of the year and one of the most complicated and largest projects ever taken on by Endres Manufacturing Company. The recognition was given by the Steel Plus Network, a business network of structural steel fabricators and suppliers from across North America. Endres is one of Wisconsin’s largest and most highly respected structural steel fabricators.
The original Natatorium building was built in the 1960s. The Natatorium was the campus’ first major recreational facility, replacing the Red Gym as the main home for student activity. Construction is expected to be complete on the new Natatorium in 2023.
In the new facility, active Badgers can look forward to wellbeing services (including spaces to support mental health), a 25-yard recreational pool, 8 basketball courts, an ice sheet, expanded fitness areas, multipurpose studios, and an indoor jogging track. The project has some unique features, including its proximity to Lake Mendota, which provides a beautiful view to visitors, as well as being conveniently placed along the lakeshore path.
Endres supplied the structural steel as well as the stairs, railings and other miscellaneous metals. This project consisted of approximately 2,000 tons of structural steel and miscellaneous metals and over 10,000 labor hours to produce. The UW Natatorium project also include 4 steel stairways at 5 stories each prior to any structural steel being erected so that the construction crews had access to all levels during construction. Along with the stairs, Endres also provided all the interior railings and stairs. These stairways and rails are all architecturally exposed and required a very high level finish.
Very little of the project was straight and square, so the fabrication was labor intensive. The employees got the project out on time and without errors, despite the complexity of the structure. In a year where steel prices continued to rise, and material availability was challenging, Endres was able to cut, fabricate, paint, and deliver on time to the customer.
Sam Ballweg, president of Endres Manufacturing, said, “It was an extremely challenging project that pushed us in many ways, and we were proud to come out on top. We were extremely proud to be given this opportunity and equally proud of our team"