Octopi and SARA Investment Real Estate of Madison broke ground on their $22 million distribution center at 1130 Uniek Rd. Oct. 1.
The 200,000-square-foot facility, expected to be completed in summer 2022, will house a variety packaging line, shipping and receiving operations for Octopi. It will feature 14 loading docks, a 14,000-square-foot cooler, 5,000-square-foot freezer and 113,000 square feet of warehouse space.
It is being developed SARA Investment Real Estate of Madison to be leased to Octopi Brewing as Octopi expands its operating from the existing building across the road.
The building as been designed by Aro Eberle Architects, and Vogel Bros. Building Co. is the construction manager.
"This growth, this development is great for (Octopi); it's great for our community; it's great for our people," said Village President Chris Zellner.
Isaac Showaki, president of Octopi Brewing, said the distribution is critical to the continued growth of the company.
"It's humbling to be part of a project for a company that is just going gangbusters," said Christina Ballweg, SARA's Executive vice president, who led the ground breaking activities.
Pete Vogel, CEO and president of Vogel Bros., added that that Octopi is fast growing and focused on meeting their customers' rapidly changing needs.
"We are honored to be their construction partner," Vogel said.