The Middleton Plan Commission has rescheduled its Sept. 14 public hearing to take comment on a proposal for a green cemetery at Oncken Road to Sept. 28.
Terrence Wall has requested an amendment to the Community of Bishops Bay plan to allow for a “green cemetery” and funeral home at 6043 Oncken Road in the Town of Westport. The site lies in Middleton’s extraterritorial district. The Community of Bishops Bay master plan does not list either a cemetery or funeral home as a use for the property, and the plan commission will decide whether to add them to the list of conditional uses.
An announcement from the City of Middleton said a “glitch affected public access” to the Sept. 14 meeting scheduled on Zoom.
It has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at www.zoom.us. The meeting ID is 852 9736 1887; password is 063255. The plan commission will take comments at the meeting, or they may be provided to city staff by 4:30 p.m. the day of the hearing.
For additional information, or to provide a statement prior to the hearing, contact: Mark Opitz, City Planner & Zoning Administrator, mopitz@cityofmiddleton.us or (608) 821-8394, 7426 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, WI 53562