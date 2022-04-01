Salsa, pizza pop-up sale supports young entrepreneur program

Uniek is known for its art and home décor, but next week, it will be all about the kids.
That’s when the Waunakee design and manufacturing company will host a pop-up sale of Off the Block pizza and salsa to benefit the Mentoring Positives entrepreneur program.
Off the Block gives at-risk young people a chance to work, making salsa and pizzas at FEED Kitchens to sell in stores and at events. According to Will Green, who founded the nonprofit with his wife, Becky, the true value lies in the relationships the kids form. Mentoring Positives has a number of programs, each with opportunities for mentorship. Off the Block is the nonprofit’s main one and serves about 35 youths, Green said.
“The programs that we do, we only use them to engage the kids in something they like,” Green said, adding they allow an entry point for conversations about building relationships.
“We just use these different platforms to engage the kids,” Green said. “For me, I really like to build that socio-emotional make-up.”
Green noted that some of the youths struggle academically, and he reminds them that if they’re behind in English or math, yet can get along with others, teachers and administrators will work with them.
Brian Duzan, Uniek’s vice president of operations, began his own personal partnership with Mentoring Positives six or seven years ago, he said, when he began an aviation program for youths in underserved communities.
Noting the low numbers of Black and women pilots, Duzan, a former military pilot, hoped to remove any barriers to aviation, he said.
He had seen Green speak at the Sustain Youth Badger Pioneers program and said the presentation was powerful. So, he contacted Green and took some of the youths in the Mentoring Positive flying.
A few years later as Uniek’s executive staff and President Dennis Bayorgeon sought a way to give back to the community, the Bayorgeon’s daughter mentioned Mentoring Positives, and Duzak contacted Green. This is the third year Uniek has offered the Off the Block Waunakee pop-up sale, and the partnership between the home décor company and nonprofit has grown.
Last summer, Uniek offered internships to students, and the artwork they created is available for order through the Mentoring Positives Kate and Laurel line with proceeds supporting the nonprofit. To see the artwork, visit kateandlaurel.com and search for “Mentoring Positives.” The interns learned all of the steps in getting products off the ground, Green said.
“It just made sense because here we are in our program, we have this salsa and this pizza, and the kids are taking it from production and putting it on the shelves in stores,” Green said.
The internship also fulfilled Mentoring Positives’s mission of helping connect students to career opportunities in a supportive environment.
“What I like about Uniek is … it’s a culture I think every workplace should have. We always felt welcome,” Green said, adding that for kids from low-income backgrounds who have challenges, seeing others value their contributions is key to their success. Companies like Uniek make an impact.
“It’s just powerful to have companies in our community willing to support our kids, our community, especially me being a Black man and working with youth that are of color and don’t have a lot of opportunity. It’s just beautiful to expose them to opportunities like this,” Green said.
The Greens started Mentoring Positives 18 years ago on Madison’s East Side, in the Darbo-Worthington Park neighborhood, after Will’s mother Muriel Pipkins died. Becky Green is a social worker, and Will was working with Community Adolescents Program, now Briarpatch, as a probation officer for juveniles adjudicated through the court system, writing reports about the kids.
Green began building relationships with families he described as “high stress,” but as part of the justice system, he found earning their complete trust difficult, he said. Also at the time, his mother was dying of breast cancer at age 46. Green took a break and went home to Gary, Indiana, to spend her last moments with her.
“I came back to Madison and felt like I needed to do something a little bit more and a little bit different,” he said. He quit his job, he and Becky bought a house, and they had their first child as he started Mentoring Positives.
The nonprofit pays homage to Muriel Pipkins, adapting the first initials of her name for its title.
Green grew up without his father, and said a basketball coach mentored him. He went on to play for UW-Eau Claire and now coaches the girls’ team at La Follette High School while he mentors young people without their fathers.
“I wouldn’t change it for the world, through all the ups and downs. It allowed me the autonomy to work with kids and families in a way I felt was wholesome and a better way to build relationships and move kids forward,” Green said.
The Mentoring Positives Off the Block pop-up sale will be April 7. Orders will be taken until noon online at www.offtheblock.store/uniek-waunakee.