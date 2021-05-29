Garden center brings blooms to Main Street, state Capitol

Flowers have arrived to beautify Waunakee’s Main Street, hanging in baskets from decorative light fixtures and potted in arrangements along the walkway.
They recently left Urban Gardens & Greenhouse just south of the village, where the Franz family and their staff raised and pampered them.
Most know the greenhouse as Orchids Garden Centre and Nursery, and those who’ve lived in the Waunakee-Westport area longer remember it as Orchids by the Ackers.
Cheryl and Kent Franz purchased the greenhouse and garden center in October of 2007. Over the past 13 years, the family has added more greenhouses and developed a full-fledged nursery and gift shop to fulfill a variety of landscaping and horticulture projects.
They recently changed the business’ name to Urban Gardens & Greenhouse to better reflect its model. Otherwise, nothing about the garden center has changed.
“In summer, we don’t even have any orchids because it’s too hot in the greenhouse,” Cheryl Franz said. “The major emphasis is annual and perennials. And we have a tree and shrub section.”
Their son and daughter-in-law, Skylar and Amanda Franz, own Franz Landscape and Tree Service, LLC. Skylar Franz is a certified arborist, and the two stock the garden center with shrubs and trees they purchase from nurseries in northern Wisconsin.
They also fulfill orders for topiaries, such as one they delivered last week to an ice cream shop in Fish Creek, Wisconsin.
On a tour of the garden center, Cheryl Franz showed a large houseplant area, noting Kent Franz enjoys finding rare plants, including cuttings from Taiwan and Indonesia. One section of the 30,000 square feet of greenhouses is dedicated plant propagation.
In the houseplant greenhouse, where rubber trees grow among other plants, the younger Franz’s landscape skills are displayed with a waterfall and pond stocked with koi fish. Another area is stocked with succulents and cactuses. Cheryl Franz said during the pandemic, people began to desire more houseplants, noting succulents are easy to care for.
Another large greenhouse is dedicated to annuals, with rows and rows of begonias and other blooming beauties.
Outside at the front are perennial flowers and in a section to the rear, fruit and flowering trees, along with evergreen shrubs, maples and other trees.
In addition to the baskets and pots of flowers grown for Waunakee’s Main Street, Urban Gardens & Greenhouse also supplies the state Capitol and Governor’s Mansion with plants. Customers can bring their pots to the store to be planted, as well.
The couple moved from Manitowoc in 2007 when they purchased the garden center. Kent Franz was an electrician but in high school had worked in a garden center.
In addition to the dizzying variety of plants in the sprawling greenhouses, customers are met by the couple’s two dogs, Cooper and Keelie, whom they adopted shortly after buying the garden center. They keep customers company as they shop.
“One customer said we should put up a sign saying, ‘Home of Keelie and Cooper,’” Cheryl Franz said.