The Waunakee Plan Commission considered five applications from business owners Monday, all looking to either expand or build new facilities in the Waunakee business park. Commissioners recommended support for four, while delaying action on one.
Village staff had initially recommended allowing an auto repair business as a permitted use to the business park’s general development plan for the first applicant, David’s Certified Auto Repair or DCAR. The owner is seeking to build a new repair shop at Prairie View Court and Hogan Road.
But a residential neighbor questioned whether the use was compatible in an area where houses are being built, noting that an auto repair shop is more of a commercial use than light industrial.
Village staff noted that auto repair seemed to be an appropriate use within the industrial zoning. Yet Village Engineer Kevin Even said he believed the neighbor’s concerns could be mitigated by working with the applicant. Those concerns related to traffic at the site, hours of operation and noise. Even suggested the commission use a conditional use permit process that would specify details such as hours of operation. That approval process is longer, requiring a board and plan commission meeting.
With construction costs increasing, Even said timing is important to the applicant. To expedite the process for the business owner, the plan commission could schedule a special meeting after the board’s meeting next week, Even suggested.
A public hearing was held at the May 10 plan commission meeting, and another public hearing is scheduled for Monday’s board meeting to hear from residents about the use.
DCAR owner David Weishoff addressed the concerns raised and explained that the main parking area on the site plan closest to the neighbor’s home would be for employee parking and vehicles waiting for repairs.
The entrance to the shop will be located on the north side. The hours will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday; DCAR is not open on weekends.
Asked about noise control, Weishoff said the doors to the building will remain closed 90% of the time.
“The whole building is a large box and needs to be heated and air conditioned,” Weishoff said.
Addressing environmental concerns, Weishoff noted the EPA has strict standards for containing oil.
“I look forward to moving into a new building and expanding the business in Waunakee, offering more jobs here in Waunakee,” Weishoff said.
Village Attorney Bryan Kleinmaier noted that the decision on allowing the auto repair shop as a permitted use will fall to the village board on May 17. Kleinmaier asked if the plan commission would have a quorum or a majority of the commission members at a special meeting that evening. If not, the plan commission could take it up at its June 14 meeting.
Plan Commissioner Phil Willems made a motion to recommend the village board approve auto repair shops as a permitted use. The commission voted unanimously in favor.
Other business
Also at Monday’s meeting, the commission:
-approved a parking lot expansion for Waunakee Remodeling at Frank H Street.
-approved an outdoor office and meeting area for Best Defense Fire Protection & Security LLC at Moravian Valley Road.
-tabled approval of a specific implementation plan for Octopi Brewing’s 200,000-square-foot warehouse project facility, allowing more time for staff and consultants to review it.
-approved a request by MLG Commercial, the business park broker, for a certified survey map dividing Lot 9 in the park.
Concern for quorum
Village Trustee and Plan Commissioner Gary Herzberg chaired parts of the May 10 plan commission meeting as Village President Chris Zellner, who normally chairs those meetings, recused himself.
Zellner is the Market President at One Community Bank and recuses himself from votes relating to applicants who are clients at the bank.
Prior to the start of the meeting, as commissioners began logging into the Zoom meeting, whether enough members would be in attendance to constitute a quorum with Zellner recusing himself became a concern. In the end, all but one plan commissioner attended the meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.