A plan for a 50-unit apartment complex just west of McDonald’s was one of 23 projects to receive 9 percent housing tax credits from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, Gov. Tony Evers announced on April 28.
The $699,329 in Low Income Housing Tax Credits will allow the developer, Cohen Esrey, to proceed with a plan to build the Village on Main apartment complex with prices to accommodate a range of incomes.
Of the 50 units, 10 will be priced for families earning 30 percent of the median income – $21,000 for an individual or $42,000 per couple; 20 units will be priced for those earning 50 percent of the median income; 10 units priced for those earning 60 percent of the median income; and 10 priced at market rate.
Brian Sweeney of Cohen Esrey said the apartments are geared to families, and the WHEDA award is within the family category.
“This really is affordable workforce housing that’s targeted to the missing middle,” Sweeney said.
One-bedroom apartments will be priced between $482 to $970 per month, two-bedroom units from $578-$1,240, and 3-bedroom units at $1,187. The development will include 20 one-bedroom apartments, 23 two-bedroom apartments and 7 three-bedroom apartments.
“They require X amount of units that are three-bedroom, and it’s kind of nifty… The three-bedrooms actually have a separate entrance from the outside, so you get a sense it’s almost its own townhome kind of deal,” Sweeney said.
Cohen Esrey partnered with Preserving US, Inc., a nonprofit, Sweeney said. He called the WHEDA application extremely competitive. WHEDA received 50 applications for the 9 percent tax credit awards; fewer than half of the applicants received them.
“The Village of Waunakee and this location specifically scores very, very well in this application,” Sweeney said.
He noted that the application includes a list of geographic points for schools, parks and grocery stores to be within a mile of the proposed location.
“This scores very, very well in those locations served,” he said.
Sweeney said when his team began talking to village officials a couple of years ago, they identified the village as a strong candidate for the award. The criteria come from the federal Housing and Urban Development agency with each state agency implementing them slightly differently, he said.
The high quality school district earned the application points, as did Waunakee as a higher income community, Sweeney noted.
“It sounds counterintuitive, but that is in response to not wanting put all low income tax housing projects into one community or city or village,” Sweeney said.
In April 2019, the Waunakee Plan Commission and Village Board approved a zoning change for the site to commercial use. The multifamily housing project will require a conditional use permit.
Village Engineer Kevin Even said that will require it to include a small commercial component.
That component could take the shape of an office setting or small retail, Sweeney said.
“That’s some of the work we will have to roll up our sleeves and look at,” Sweeney said.
But Even said the housing standards are fairly straight forward. One is that the project has no negative impacts on neighbors.
“I don’t think this will have any trouble meeting the standards of a conditional use,” Even said.
Sweeney said the entrance to the building will be to the rear, not on Hwy. 19. A playground may be located to the north of building. The site plan includes 45 covered parking stalls with an additional 30 open stalls.
Even said the parking plan meets the village’s standards.
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt said Sweeney began talking to village officials about the plan as the village’s Housing Task Force was meeting.
“He followed that and took good notes as we went through the process,” Schmidt said. “I would say this is a good start to addressing some of those needs the study brought to the forefront.”
Even added that the project will be of high architectural quality, rivaling that of recent market-rate housing that has been built.
“This really is a drop-dead gorgeous project,” Sweeney said. “We may not have granite countertops like the projects down the street, but it is a beautiful project.”
The financing for a tax credit development is complicated and can take up to six months, Sweeney said. He anticipates plans being finalized in the spring of 2021 with a 12- to 14-month construction timeline afterwards and the project’s completion in spring of 2022.
According to a news release from WHEDA, a total of $15,986,081 in federal 9 percent tax credits was awarded to help fund 23 projects statewide with 1,030 low- and moderate-income housing units. In addition, another $7,947,44 in state 4 percent housing tax credits will fund 11 projects with 1,009 low- and moderate-income housing units.
The release notes that the $15.9 million in federal tax credits are worth $143 million over the 10-year lifespan of the credits.
The credits are not housing subsidies, according to the release. They provide tax incentives through the Internal Revenue Code to encourage developers to create qualified affordable housing. The developers then sell the credits to private investors to obtain funding, and once the housing is available to tenants, investors can claim the tax credit as a dollar-for-dollar reduction of federal income taxes owed over a 10-year period.
In exchange, the developers agree to reserve a portion of their housing units for low- and moderate-low income households for at least 30 years.
According to WHEDA, the scoring system for the awards is referred to as WHEDA’s Qualified Allocation Plan. It includes points for strong management, development quality, demonstrated market need, availability of community services and amenities, proximity to economic opportunities and proper local zoning.
