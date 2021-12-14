Waunakee’s plan commission has recommended approval of a general development plan (GDP) in the Woodland Crest plat, allowing the land to be developed as multi-family housing.
Forward Development Group is working with a developer seeking to build an apartment building at the northwest corner of Simon Crestway and Peaceful Valley Parkway. The Waunakee plan commission Monday reviewed a scaled-down project plan from the one originally proposed in September, with a reduced building footprint, increased open space and reduced density.
The 78-unit apartment structure would require no modifications to the standard R5 zoning code, complying with height and other restrictions. It is also consistent with the comprehensive plan, where commercial use is envisioned. Connor Kearney of Forward Development Group said his team had consulted with neighbors and village staff in arriving at the new GDP for the site.
“Overall we feel that these changes have resulted in a positive outcome. Working with staff, we feel this project has evolved to where we’d like it to be, and we’re looking forward to some positive feedback,” Kearney said.
Kearney shared conceptual designs for the site, with three access points to the building, but planning consultant Jason Valerius noted that only the GDP was on the meeting agenda. The commission will consider the specific implementation plan (SIP) at a future meeting.
Valerius also said staff may seek some flexibility in the village’s parking standard as the commission considers the SIP, requiring fewer stalls to improve the site plan. The proposed L-shaped building will include 24 studio, 27 one-bedroom and 27 one-bedroom with den and two-bedroom apartments. Underground parking will furnish one stall per unit.
The property lies within the Waunakee-Westport Joint Planning Area, and the joint plan commission was scheduled to consider the GDP at its meeting the following evening. Attorney Bryan Kleinmaier noted that Westport plan commissioners may have some concern about the density of a nearby parcel slated for multi-family when it is developed.
Westport Administrator Tom Wilson noted the concern in a memo to village staff, saying “the Town JPC members expressed concern about planning this multi‐family site without a plan for the multi-family/commercial site across the street. The concern was what is planned here will carry over to what is proposed and expected across the street.”
Kleinmaier noted that language could be added to the resolution approving the GDP, reserving the right to limit the number of units on the nearby site to 75. That site had been proposed for senior citizen housing. Such a resolution could also protect the village against a future dispute over the number of units sought, Kleinmaier said, and express the village’s expectations for the other site.
“I’m just trying to come up with a reasonable way to have the project move forward but also have the village board have the ultimate protection on what’s the density of this area,” Kleinmaier said.
Asked if the stipulation on the density was an issue, Kearney said yes.
“I do believe this site should be evaluated on its merits. I do believe in working with staff that we remain open to providing the vision on outlot two, that site east of Simon Crestway, on that project, whatever it may be, with the town as well,” Kearney said.
Plan commissioners agreed to a resolution without reference to the density on the other lot. Village President and Plan Commission Chair Chris Zellner said the joint plan commission can insert it. Ultimately, the general implementation plan will go to the village board for consideration.
- Also at the meeting, the commission approved a long-sought zoning ordinance amendment to protect the runway at the Waunakee airport. The zoning prohibits tall plantings and structures within an overlay district created to protect the airport’s use. Deed restrictions had expired at the site.