Yahara Pride Farms, a group of farmers that collaborate on conservation practices, is one of 36 farmer groups to receive the latest round of Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grants from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Farmers will use the funds to work with conservation organizations as they address soil and water issues specific to their watersheds. Yahara Pride Farms received a $33,600 grant to support the ongoing conservation efforts.
“The grant program has kept our group together and motivated to do more,” said Brian Malszewski, member of the Buffalo-Trempealeau Farmer Network. “It not only has opened doors to more communication on cover crop practices amongst the group, but with other groups throughout the state. It has personally held me accountable, and because of this program our team of farmers has gone above and beyond.”
This is the seventh round of grant awards since funding was first made available in the 2015-17 state budget. The 2021-23 budget authorized annual program funding totaling $1 million. Grant requests for 2022 totaled nearly $1.2 million.
Groups must partner with a county land conservation department, UW-Extension, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, or another nonprofit conservation organization on their projects. Funds cannot pay for real estate, loans, equipment, or lobbying, and the program places caps on funding for staff support to the groups. Each group must start with at least five farmers in the watershed.
Yahara Pride Farms has developed and implemented programs to reduce phosphorus within the Yahara Watershed. Those include use of cover crops to keep soil in place, and vertical manure injection to reduce runoff.