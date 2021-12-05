Just west of McDonald's on West Main Street, construction is continuing on the 50-unit Village on Main apartment complex, where 40 units will be priced for workforce housing. When completed this summer, it will be one of several new housing construction projects to receive a Dane Workforce Housing Fund loan.
Village on Main recently received $800,000 from the fund toward the $11.2 million project.
Building workforce housing has its challenges, but recognizing the need for housing to keep employees in the region, an Economic Stability Council formed in 2020 and raised $12 million that could be offered as loans to developers, so they could include units for lower-wage residents. The fund is administered by the Madison Development Corporation.
As the Tribune reported last spring, the Economic Stability Council members recognized that housing prices have outpaced wages in Dane County. The goal was to have the fund aid in the development of 500 units priced for those who earn between 40% to 80% of the county’s median income.
Rich Lynch, of JH Findorff & Sons was the chair of the council that found when housing is affordable and close to the workplace, quality of life is improved, and the No. 1 economic stability issue was lack of affordable housing close to work.
Last spring, Cohen-Esrey Development Group applied for the loan to help cover the financial gap for Village on Main and was approved. Brian Sweeney, Cohen-Esrey development director, said expenses rose as the project proceeded. The Dane Workforce Housing Fund loan “does help marginally in reducing the financial challenge of the project. It was very helpful, and our village administrator was the one that recommended that we talk to” the Madison Development Corporation, Sweeney said.
The project also received a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Agency, along with funds from Waunakee’s Housing Betterment Fund, created through the one-year extension of Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) district #2.
Construction is on track to be completed in either July or August, as anticipated, regardless of supply chain issues.
“There’s always issues,” Sweeney said. “It’s impacted costs and impacted some schedules, but we have a great contractor in Horizon Construction, and they are doing a good job stage-managing the challenges our project is facing.”
According to a recent Wisconsin State Journal article, the fund has helped finance 256 housing units in Dane County so far in Middleton, Fitchburg, Waunakee and Mount Horeb. The State Journal piece notes that a second round of fundraising will likely begin in late 2022 or 2023.