The Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce will say goodbye to one of its longest standing employees July 17, when one of its assistants, Diane Anderson retires.
For the past 21 years, Anderson has helped the organization grow, often planning new events and working at them along the way.
Always down-to-earth and approachable, Anderson began her career at the Chamber as the Hi Neighbor representative, welcoming new families to the community in June of 1999, a role she has continued since. Friendly and helpful, Anderson said she met new residents as she delivered coupons from businesses and even a trial subscription to The Waunakee Tribune.
“I met a lot of people that way,” Anderson said, adding after she was diagnosed with cancer in 2002, many of them brought meals to her and her family.
Her work inside the Chamber office as an assistant began in 2005 or 2006, she remembered, once the Chamber played a role in organizing new festivals and events, such as Wauktoberfest. In 2009, the Chamber established its beer garden at WaunaFest. Anderson also helped with the WaunaFest Run, as well.
“I worked it around the beer garden,” she said, noting she had two shifts with the run, helping with the pickups at registration and providing food and beverages at the finish line.
In 2011, Anderson launched a new website for the Chamber, noting the former site was prehistoric. Her training was done through webinars and just a few classes.
“I was surprised I was capable of doing it,” she said.
Anderson worked many hours on events like WaunaFest but said they didn’t tire her at the time.
“It’s an adrenaline rush,” she said. “But as you age, those hours get a little more taxing.”
She enjoyed tending bar at the beer garden.
“It could be up to 80 hours in that week, but it was a lot of fun,” she said. “I like to be working.”
Over the years Anderson has been with the Chamber – longer than any of its current employees – she said the board of directors has always been community minded. New workshops and socials have been added, such as the monthly Wake Up Waunakee and WaunaConnect meetings, monthly Biz & Bevs, and quarterly WINS, and Business After 4 gatherings.
Anderson could always be seen at the Boo Bash, Light Up the Night, Depot Days, WaunaBoom, Chamber Holiday Open House and others the Chamber either sponsors or co-sponsors.
Many events have been on hold since the coronavirus pandemic, which led her to consider retirement. Her husband Paul will retire in April, she said. She’s looking forward to a slower pace and “more me time, spending time at home and enjoying the peace and quiet,” she said.
But she’ll miss the people and working with the businesses, she added.
“It’s nice to get an email from them once in a while with a kudos,” she said.
Anderson expects she’ll continue to see her coworkers, fellow assistant Laurie Garner and director Ellen Schaaf, on Zoom and other platforms. She’ll also miss the Hi Neighbor program, she said.
But she won’t miss the stress from some of those events, particularly “the last push when you are doing an event and you’re up against a wall with 12 hours of work to do in two,” she said. “I’m finding I don’t like being under pressure anymore.”
Anderson has been a major player behind Waunakee’s Relay for Life, which will be held virtually this year. It will be her 18th Relay, and over the years, she’s raised just over $235,000 for the American Cancer Society, and she plans to remain active with that.
A retirement party is planned to celebrate Anderson as she enters this next chapter of her life. It is set for July 16 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lone Girl Brewing Company’s landing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.