Habush Habush & Rottier has announced that Christopher Rogers has been recognized as 2021 Best Lawyers Lawyer of the Year for Personal Injury Litigation (Plaintiffs) in Madison, Wisconsin.
Rogers is the co-managing Partner of the Habush Madison office. His practice focuses on all types of personal injury cases, including trucking accidents, motorcycle and auto accidents, product liability cases, and wrongful death cases. He also represents clients in insurance and contract disputes.
Rogers served as President of the State Bar of Wisconsin in 2018. Created by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, the State Bar of Wisconsin is a mandatory association for all 25,000 attorneys who hold a Wisconsin law license.
Rogers was inducted as a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation (an honor less than one percent of all U.S. practicing lawyers receive) and serves that institution as a Wisconsin Chair. He is also on the Board of Directors for the Wisconsin Equal Justice Fund. In addition, he is on the Wisconsin Association for Justice Board of Directors. He is a Fellow of the Wisconsin Law Foundation. Chris was appointed by former Chief Justice Patience Roggensack to the Wisconsin Courts COVID-19 Task Force.
Christopher Rogers resides in Waunakee with his three children, Nicholas, Abigail and Danielle.
Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer review. Their methodology is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area. “Lawyer of the Year” designations are awarded to individual lawyers with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region. Only one lawyer is recognized as the “Lawyer of the Year” for each specialty and location.