The Waunakee Village Board Monday showed initial support for the potential to transform the existing Village Hall into a Northern Dane Center for Creativity & Innovation.
A concept for transforming the Main Street board rooms and administrative offices into a site for co-working, regional training and a hub for Create Waunakee and innovative collaboration with the Waunakee High School Fab Lab was presented Monday.
It would be part of a collaboration between the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the Madison Regional Economic Development Partnership (MadREP). The two are applying for a $10 million Workforce Innovation Grant to “drive innovation and integration in South Central Wisconsin workforce assets and programs,” according to a proposal presented to the village board.
“The primary goal is to expand, develop and deploy our regional workforce in a manner that benefits employees, employers and the regional economy,” the proposal states.
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt told the board that the village has an opportunity to use the federal dollars.
“This is a unique moment in our country’s history with what’s coming from the federal government to support a wide, wide array of programs,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt introduced Mike Matthews of Economic Growth Advisors, who is working with MadREP.
The federal and state government are making available dollars to address the issues of the pandemic and to help local economies recover, Matthews said, adding, “It’s really imperative that we address those issues at a regional level.”
The $10 million allocated from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and Wisconsin Division of Workforce Development is aimed at workforce development.
Working with the Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin, the proposal includes Dane, Rock, Jefferson, Dodge, Sauk, and Columbia counties and has four parts.
The first is to provide private transportation such as van pools or a fleet to allow workers to commute. The second is childcare in proximity to business centers.
The third piece focuses on youth and young adults with programs, including micro certifications to be made available to underserved populations as well.
“There’s a number of things on a continuum that would allow us to work at a regional level for both urban and rural populations,” Matthews said.
The final piece is what Matthews termed “community-based, experiential learning centers” that bring together fab labs, maker spaces and co-worker spaces to allow “purposeful collisions in the community… with people who are doing work, doing idea generation, prototyping development work.”
Matthews noted that Waunakee has a fabrication laboratory and leaders in the school district who are offering innovative programs to train youth and provide space for community members, kids and mentors to come together.
Schmidt said when he saw the grant, he envisioned the existing village hall. The board has talked about selling it, but Schmidt said, “the moment we sell it is the moment it will never be returned for any purpose that we might want to direct.”
The question is, whether the building could serve as a regional hub for creativity and innovation, Schmidt added. The building could offer a center for professional support to align the district’s innovation center with the business community, co-working amenities, a regional hub of learning and a gallery space.
“I am so thrilled at how the Create Waunakee brand mission of our creative economic efforts has just taken off,” Schmidt said, adding he is in “awe at the energy and activity and the things that are being brought forward to the community.”
Trustee Gary Herzberg expressed support for the proposal, saying he likes the creative opportunity.
Village President Chris Zellner noted it would have no budget impact and it could potentially increase the community’s recognition.
Trustee Bill Ranum asked about the risk to the village, as it might be asked to support the center once the grant funds are spent. Trustee Erin Moran said the village would continue to own the building even if the program could no longer be supported, but Ranum asked, “Community-wise, how does that feel?”
Answering the questions, Matthews cited examples from other communities where similar co-working and innovation centers have received underwriting from area companies along with contributions from WEDC.
Trustee Sam Kaufman noted if the program does not work, the building will still be renovated. The proposal calls for leasing the building for between $500,000 to $1 million, remodeling, operational costs and programming, staffing and program development.
Trustee Moran said she supported the proposal.
“There’s so many benefits that maybe we can’t quantify right now,” she said.
Trustee Phil Willems approached the proposal with a bit more trepidation.
“I’m interested, confused and scared,” Willems said. “What’s going to happen when this grant runs out and now we’re stuck with the program and now we’re going to have to make something of it?”
Willems also asked if the village was competing with the school district MATC.
The village board ultimately voted to pursue the concept. Once the board has a more detailed project plan and idea of cost, it will consider a proposal for final approval.
“It is such a unique opportunity,” Schmidt said. “It’s hard to tell you what three years from now will look like, except to say that based on my experience over the past 11 and half years here, we have seen energy in the entrepreneurial spirit, in the creative spirit, and in the collaboration that I have seen amongst the existing businesses. This is an effort that will propel the ground that we’ve laid.”
Other news
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board:
-heard a presentation of the 2022 budget. The first public hearing on the budget is set for Nov. 1.
-approved an alcohol license for Par Bar Indoor Golf LLC. Clerk Caitlin Stene noted that Par Bar plans to open at the former Cuco’s location. Cuco’s is moving just south to the former Doughboy’s location on N. Century Avenue.