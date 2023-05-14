Growing Octopi
Isaac Showaki, Octopi founder, leads a tour of the new production and packaging facilities for the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation in October. 

 Roberta Baumann

The folks at Octopi Brewing are solving what its founder calls “a great problem to have.”

After completing a 200,000-square-foot distribution center and adding 100,000 square feet to its production facility, the Waunakee beverage production and co-packaging company is seeing greater demand than expected, according to Isaac Showaki, president and owner of the company.

New packaging
The new packaging facility is up and running, but Octopi founder Isaac Showaki notes, "You need to have the best people to run the equipment."