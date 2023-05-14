The folks at Octopi Brewing are solving what its founder calls “a great problem to have.”
After completing a 200,000-square-foot distribution center and adding 100,000 square feet to its production facility, the Waunakee beverage production and co-packaging company is seeing greater demand than expected, according to Isaac Showaki, president and owner of the company.
“The demand is coming way faster than we expected,” Showaki said, adding that when construction was completed and all equipment installed last December, he wondered whether the clients would be there after making such a large investment.
“Last month, it was evident that the demand was going to be there and probably more than we expected. And that was amazing,” Showaki said.
Octopi has seen many changes since Showaki first opened the doors in 2015. At the time, the brewery was 16,000 square feet and employed six workers, producing 130,000 cases per year of only beer.
While the size of the footprint has grown, so has the variety of beverages. Today, beer makes up less than 20 percent of what Octopi puts out.
Additions afterwards allowed the company to ramp up production to 250,000 cases a month; the most recent and by far the largest addition doubled those numbers, Showaki said, noting that the goal is to get to 700 cases per month by July.
“Once we get there, then it’s pretty stable,” Showaki said, adding that a period of more conservative growth will follow.
The company is gaining a national reputation among large multinational companies, and products are now being shipped to all 48 states.
“When I opened this, I never expected to be working with the largest beverage companies in the world, and now we are, and that’s very exciting,” Showaki said.
Initially, the Octopi management believed with the larger facility, the company could produce enough to meet the goals, but higher-than-expected demand meant returning to round-the-clock production and a need to hire more staff.
Currently, Octopi has 42 openings to fill, and will soon employ 250 workers.
“We have a lot of opportunities,” Showaki said. “In order to produce, we need great people working at Octopi.”
The company now has management in place and greater capacity to train. It’s increased the base wage and upped salaries for different shifts, hoping to offer some of the highest paid manufacturing jobs in the area.
All equipment is brand new, as well, Showaki noted, including the processing equipment for mixing the beverage ingredients, carbonating, pasteurizing and ensuring the liquid meets specifications. The company also added a new canning line.
“We can invest what we can in the equipment, but if you don’t have great people, it doesn’t matter,” Showaki said.
And, as the company continues to grow, its workers can expect career growth opportunities, as well, he said.
Showacki said not all co-packaging companies are equal, and from the demand Octopi is seeing, the investment in the Waunakee plant has given it a leg up. Companies like what Octopi can produce.
“The market wants it, and they want a lot of what Octopi is offering,” he added.