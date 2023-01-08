 Skip to main content
As Wisconsin’s population ages, where will non-drivers find transportation?

Transportation needs
Kathy Koch, right, steps out of a van after being transported to her home by Curative Connections driver Steve Maricque, left, on Dec. 29, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. Curative Connections, a nonprofit, serves people with disabilities and the elderly, including transporting them to medical appointments and other important stops. Those services will become more important as Brown County’s population, like much of Wisconsin, increasingly skews older and less mobile. 

 Angela Major/WPR

On a warm October morning in northeastern Wisconsin, Steve Maricque crisscrosses Brown County in a gray minivan. Orange-red foliage draws the gaze of passengers as overnight rain gives way to clear skies.

A smart tablet guides Maricque along his route. A dispatcher occasionally radios in a request for another pickup, which he adds to his queue when there’s time.

