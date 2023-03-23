At Waunakee’s Kilkenny Farms West, village seeks state stormwater requirements

Stormwater management requirements for the land south and west of Waunakee Intermediate School on Woodland Drive could become slightly less stringent, depending on how the Department of Natural Resources views an application to amend an urban service area (USA) extension.
The Waunakee Village Board Monday approved a resolution for the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission as part of its application to amend the terms. The USA – allowing water and sewer to be extended there – was approved in 2017 to accommodate Kilkenny West.
The application to amend the USA asks that the terms be consistent with state requirements, guidelines slightly less restrictive than the Town of Westport’s.
The town has long required developers to retain 100% of stormwater runoff on their properties, and that was the understanding of the USA approved by the regional planning agency there in 2017.
Trustees Nila Frye and Erin Moran asked for more clarification on the resolution.
Tim Semmann, Waunakee’s community development director, noted that in 2017, the state statute was amended to require 90% of stormwater to be retained on the site.
A memo from the planning and engineering Vierbicher, a planning and engineering firm, notes that “site soils are not amenable to meet” the 100% retention requirement, and that the 2017 changes in state statutes prevent the village from requiring more stringent standards.
“Recent USAA’s in the Village have not required 100% infiltration of the 100-year storm condition imposed by Resolution 2017-21. This USA is the only USA within the village that contains the 100% infiltration of the 100-year storm requirement,” the Vierbicher memo adds.
Frye asked how the lesser standards could impact the area.
“Does this mean when this develops that it raises the potential for possible flooding?” Frye asked.
Matt Shreiner of Vierbicher said the site will still meet the 200-year peak flow for the property.
Attorney Bryan Kleinmaier said ultimately, the decision of whether to apply the local ordinance or the state law to the USA will rest with the Department of Natural Resources, the agency responsible for reviewing the applications.
In Kleinmaier’s opinion, the state statute supersedes the local ordinance, but the DNR may feel the standards originally approved should apply, he said.
“If the DNR were to take our new application here and say, ‘We disagree, we think that because of when the USA amendment was approved, essentially those 100-year standards stay in place, notwithstanding the state statutes,’ that’s what would apply,” Kleinmaier said.
The board voted 4-1 to approve the application, with Frye abstaining. President Chris Zellner and Trustee Gary Herzberg were absent from the meeting.
Road work ahead
The board approved a number of bids for capital projects, as follows:
-a bid from Payne and Dolan for pavement rehabilitation on Eric Lane, Coit Court, Winston Way, S. Madison Street to Main Street and Sausalito Drive. The cost is $533,783.80.
-a bid from Poblocki Paving Corporation in the amount of $277,178.85 to repave the parking lot at the Waunakee Depot. Other work is also planned to create more of a gathering space at Reeve Park, where the depot is located. The village has applied for a $50,000 grant, as well.
-a bid from Northwestern Stone LLC, in the amount of $303,133.75 to repave and expand the Meadowbrook Parking Lot.
-a bid from Parisi Construction LLC in the amount of $116,275 to rehabilitate the basketball court at Village Park.