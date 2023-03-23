 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

At Waunakee’s Kilkenny Farms West, village seeks state stormwater requirements

Concept plan

Shown is a proposal for the site.

 Village of Waunakee

Stormwater management requirements for the land south and west of Waunakee Intermediate School on Woodland Drive could become slightly less stringent, depending on how the Department of Natural Resources views an application to amend an urban service area (USA) extension.

The Waunakee Village Board Monday approved a resolution for the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission as part of its application to amend the terms. The USA – allowing water and sewer to be extended there – was approved in 2017 to accommodate Kilkenny West.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred