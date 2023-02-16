A $2,500 grant from American Transmission Company is helping the Village of Waunakee launch its bare root gravel bed nursery.
Waunakee Public Works/Parks Crew Leader Jeff Karls announced the grant last week, noting the transmission company’s Community Planting Program will be used to purchase a mix of maple, oak, bald cypress, tamarack, hornbeam, catalpa and elm trees.
“With this grant form ATC, we’ll be able to purchase trees for our bare root nursery to help increase the diversity of our tree population, as well as provide additional shade and natural beauty within our village,” Karls said in a release to the Tribune.
Contacted by phone, Karls said the grant will fund the purchase of about 30 trees.
Karls and the public works/park staff built the gravel bed in the public works shop, he said. The temporary site will hold the bare root trees for one growing season, from May through October, in an environment that promotes fibrous root growth.
The gravel bed helps to encourage the trees’ root system growth before the public works/parks department plants them.
Every year, the public works/parks staff create a plan within the parks to disburse trees where needed, replacing any lost trees, Karls said.
This is the first year for the gravel bed.
“It’s kind of a big experiment in the making,” Karls said. If the program is successful, it will continue with orders placed in the winter and trees planted in the gravel beds each spring, he added.
The ATC grants are available to municipalities within ATC’s service areas for planting projects on public property, outside transmission line rights-of-way.
“We recognize that trees and vegetation are among the features that make communities a special places for residents and visitors,” ATC maintenance program manager Adam Helminiak said. “While we can’t allow trees or tall-growing vegetation in our rights-of-way, ATC’s Community Planting program enables us to encourage and support communities to plant trees and vegetation that will beautify communities in a way that doesn’t compromise the safety and reliability of the electric transmission system.”
ATC also offers a Pollinator Habitat Program, providing funds to plant pollinator gardens.