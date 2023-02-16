Autumn snow
The trees at Ripp Park begin in autumn after an an early snowfall in 2020. The bare root tree program will help diversify the village's trees and replace any that have been lost. 

 File photo

A $2,500 grant from American Transmission Company is helping the Village of Waunakee launch its bare root gravel bed nursery.

Waunakee Public Works/Parks Crew Leader Jeff Karls announced the grant last week, noting the transmission company’s Community Planting Program will be used to purchase a mix of maple, oak, bald cypress, tamarack, hornbeam, catalpa and elm trees.