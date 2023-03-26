Backyard Barnyards: First pandemic shutdowns, now crazy high egg prices driving waves of new home-based chicken farmers

Egg prices are up 55.4% from a year ago — holding the dubious honor of being the most inflationary major product item for U.S. consumers during the wave of post-pandemic high prices across the country and globe.
Inflation as well as the economic shutdowns and social isolations of the coronavirus pandemic have propelled new flocks of backyard farmers interested in growing their own food, including eggs.
While some neophyte farmers have stuck to herbs and growing their own produce, others are embarking on backyard farms with chicken coops aimed at producing their own eggs instead of paying expensive prices at grocery chains.
For some it’s about economics, akin to those who fish for weekly meals. Others are focused on household sustainability and a sense of self-autonomy during and after the pandemic shutdowns as well as contemporary social unrest, economic disparities and geopolitical divisions.
“Many people want to become more self-sufficient and take part in the grow-local and slow-food movements. Unfortunately most of these individuals do not have the resources (land, time, money) to have a huge garden and raise cows, pigs, etc. Having a handful of egg-laying hens in a relatively small yard allows people to participate in these ‘movements’ without having to move or drastically change their lifestyle,” said Rob Ludlow, owner of www.BackYardChickens.com (a leading national resources on raising chickens) and a California-based author who has penned multiple books on startup farming.
Ludlow, whose website has 2 million monthly unique visitors, said he’s seen growth since starting the farming resources in 2007 but then an explosion of interest during pandemic shutdowns. He said there is increased interest in backyard chicken coops and raising eggs compared to a year ago.
The most recent American Pet Products Association National Pet Owners Survey, for 2021 and 2022, found 10.6 million U.S. households already own backyard chickens — up 6% from two years ago.
St. Louis-based Manna Pro, which makes products related to backyard chickens and other pets and animals and launched its own online resource called City Yolks in 2019, reports “considerable upticks in “traffic and sales for chicken products beginning mid-January 2023, with sales of its egg incubator up 569% from this same time last year,” according to a statement.
Ludlow said increased awareness of some commercial and large-scale food production practices has also driven more food sustainability pushes.
“There is a preference for eggs from chickens that were raised humanely. Most commercial eggs come from chickens that are crammed into tiny cages without room to turn around or stretch their wings. Even ‘cage free’ chickens are raised in what most would consider a very uncomfortable environment,” Ludlow said. “When you collect eggs from your backyard flock you know exactly how they were treated, fed, and cared for.’
The U.S. is the largest producer of broiler chickens while China is the world’s largest egg producer, according to the Humane League, a Maryland-based group that advocates for more humane treatment of poultry and livestock.
Bird flu outbreaks
One of the primary drivers of sky-high eggs prices can be a potential challenge for new and existing backyard chicken farmers.
Avian flu outbreaks have hit 482 backyard flocks and 322 commercial poultry operations in the U.S. since last year, impacting more than 58.6 million chickens and other birds, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Bird influenza has reduced supplies helping propel egg prices above and beyond already high supermarket prices straining American households.
The outbreaks and mass cullings have impacted more than 1 million chickens and other birds in Washington state, more than 3.3 million birds in Wisconsin, 4.2 million in Minnesota and close to 16 million in Iowa (the nation’s largest poultry producing state).
The impacts on backyard flocks have been most pronounced in the Pacific Northwest, Pennsylvania and Minnesota, according to USDA figures.
Kestrel Burcham, policy director of the Cornucopia Institute, a Wisconsin-based group focused on promoting organic farming and food products, said there have been some concerns that the rise in bird influenza outbreaks correlates with the rise in new and neophyte farmers.
“The rise in popularity of backyard flocks is a concern to the egg industry in general, because these flocks are considered to be a breeding ground and vector for diseases including avian flu,” Burcham said.
Ludlow disagrees.
“Regarding bird flu and the impact on backyard flocks: There really hasn’t been much impact. Backyard flocks tend to be very isolated and most people, especially those practicing good animal-husbandry don’t have that much exposure to it,” he said.
Start-up and annual costs
Still, new backyard and other urban and suburban farmers are flocking to the cause, investing in chicken coops and chickens for eggs — and sometime poultry for meals — with eggs prices still approaching $6, $7 even $9 for carton of 12 at some U.S. groceries, and prices for some poultry and groceries still up double digits compared to a year ago, according to the latest Consumer Price Index.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac estimates it will cost between $500 and $700 in startup costs to get a backyard poultry barnyard up and running — including a chicken coop, fencing, other equipment and materials and birds. Chicken coops can cost between $200 and $1,800.
Birds can cost as little as $2 to $5 for chicks, $20 and $50 for hens and $5 and $15 for roosters, according to analysis by Chicago-based Alliant Credit Union.
Raising chickens can cost as little as $200 to $400 annually, according to Pet Keen, a Los Angeles-based information platform.
Tips for success
So what are the best tips and practices for aspiring and new backyard agrarians?
Isabelle Louge, a clinical assistant professor at Texas A&M University’s School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, said coops need to be spacious enough to prevent overcrowding and there needs to be proper fencing to keep out predators (including snakes)— the proverbial “fox in the henhouse.”
“Overcrowding can lead to disease, aggression, and even deadly injury among the chickens,” Louge said. “Additionally, poor fencing and housing can lead to predation; a single mink could come in through a hole barely larger than half an inch and kill an entire flock at once.”
Burcham said new farmers also need to make sure feed, food and other supplies do not attract rodents and birds.
Louge said coops should have at least 3 square feet per chicken for standard breeds and between 2 and 5 square feet per bird for smaller and giant breeds.
There also needs to be ample room for cleaning up waste and daily and regular cleaning and changing of water systems for hens and roosters.
“The buildup of droppings leads to poor air quality and increased rates of respiratory and gastrointestinal diseases,” Louge said. “Owners should clear out the coop frequently, at least every two days.”
The ventilation systems and proper allocations of nesting boxes and materials are also essential.
“The best ventilation systems circulate air at the level of the bird's heads when they are roosting and standing on the floor,” Louge said. “This will help keep the air fresh, prevent harmful gas buildup produced by droppings, and help keep the birds cool when it is hot out.”
Backyard and urban farmers should provide at least one nest box per four birds with nesting materials such as straw or shredded paper.
Chickens should also be acquired from hatcheries that vaccinate for Marek’s disease, a prime poultry killer.
There are shortages of veterinarians willing to see backyard poultry flocks making proper diets for chicks and adults, including making sure mealworms and chicken scratch treats make up less than 10% of a bird’s diet, according to the Texas A&M tips.
Chickens are also sensitive creatures.
New farmers should be cautious about serving chicken and other birds table scraps because of sensitive stomachs. Chickens are also allergic to foods such as dried beans, onions, rhubarb, dried beans and uncooked potatoes.
Injured birds that can be bullied by others in the flock will need to be separated from other birds preferably via a small-sized see-through cage in the coop to keep them with their flock while they recover, according to Louge.
Owners also need to wear gloves and take other safety precautions for their own protection against salmonella and other viruses birds might carry.
Barriers to entry
Growth in backyard chicken and other farmers also face zoning and HOA restrictions in some communities and from landlords who frequently prohibit renters from keeping birds.
“While there is some growth in backyard flocks it does kind of cap out at a certain point due to the realities of land ownership. Renters are rarely allowed to keep poultry," Burcham said.
Ironically, it's often renters who are feeling inflation’s regressive financial pinches the most. Rental households have a median income of just over $45,000 per year compared to $82,000 annual incomes for U.S. households who own a home, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council. Apartment renters’ median incomes are $43,000 annually.
Social media — with backyard farmers growing herbs and produce as well as their own eggs on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok — are also helping spread the grassroots gospel.
“There is a growing awareness of how fun and easy it is to raise backyard chickens. People are quickly realizing that chickens are a multi-purpose pet: Chickens eat the bugs and weeds in your yard, generate fantastic fertilizer, and of course are a pet that makes you breakfast,” Ludlow said.