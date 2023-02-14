A new coffee shop is planned for Waunakee’s Main Street, right in the heart of the village’s downtown.
The Waunakee Plan Commission approved a site plan for the coffee shop at its Feb. 13 meeting. It is anticipated to be part of 100 Baker St., where Mill Boutique Hotel is planned in the former home of Mill House Quilts. The owners and developers of the property, Brett Bower and David Jacobson, are planning three businesses at the site – Grace Coffee, the six-room hotel and O’Pros Fishing.
The buildout for the new businesses would begin once a building permit is granted.
At Monday’s meeting, a representative from Grace said he expects the shop to open in June. Grace currently operates seven coffee shops in the Madison area, serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, and two new shops are opening in Milwaukee.
Mill Boutique Hotel’s site plan application notes that the developers also plan to apply for a liquor license in the spring to serve cocktails and small plates.
Bower said Grace would transition its operation from a coffee and lunch spot at about 4 p.m. and would offer a small specialty cocktail menu and simple small plates in the evening. Bower said it would close around 8 p.m.
But that will be decided at a later date.
“We’re not asking for a liquor license tonight,” Bower told the Tribune prior to the plan commission meeting.
Bower and Jacobson also plan to create an outdoor seating area and expand the parking lot to accommodate the new use.
He called the coffee shop “kind of a missing piece to that Main Street area.”
The coffee shop, walkable from other downtown locations, will benefit the community, the application states, and the owners plan to preserve the historic mill’s beams and structure.
Bower and Jacobson first sought approval to operate a hotel at the historic mill in January 2021, but their plan was delayed after it was determined additional fire safety measures, including a sprinkler system, would be required. With Tax Incremental Finance assistance from the village, that has since been added to the building.
Attorney Bryan Kleinmaier noted that the developer’s agreement anticipated a coffee shop. The approval was subject to final review by the fire department and the community development director.