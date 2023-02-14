100 Baker Street
The Waunakee Plan Commission approved a site plan to convert space in the former Mill House Quilts for Grace Coffee. It will be an eighth location for the coffee shop in the Madison area. 

 File photo

A new coffee shop is planned for Waunakee’s Main Street, right in the heart of the village’s downtown.

The Waunakee Plan Commission approved a site plan for the coffee shop at its Feb. 13 meeting. It is anticipated to be part of 100 Baker St., where Mill Boutique Hotel is planned in the former home of Mill House Quilts. The owners and developers of the property, Brett Bower and David Jacobson, are planning three businesses at the site – Grace Coffee, the six-room hotel and O’Pros Fishing.