Established in December 2014, Waunakee’s Dementia Friendly Committee cut back on all its activities during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are now resuming activities, including reaching out to Waunakee businesses to help them and their employees assist persons who are struggling with dementia.

Through 2019, employees at over 30 Waunakee and Westport businesses, organizations and government offices were trained. Follow-up trainings at all of those businesses, which are a requirement to continue to publicize they are dementia friendly, could not be held due to the pandemic.