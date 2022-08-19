Established in December 2014, Waunakee’s Dementia Friendly Committee cut back on all its activities during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are now resuming activities, including reaching out to Waunakee businesses to help them and their employees assist persons who are struggling with dementia.
Through 2019, employees at over 30 Waunakee and Westport businesses, organizations and government offices were trained. Follow-up trainings at all of those businesses, which are a requirement to continue to publicize they are dementia friendly, could not be held due to the pandemic.
To start – and restart – that process, business staff members can participate in one of two trainings that will be offered on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Waunakee Senior Center. This is a brief 30-minute presentation on the signs of dementia and how business can assist their customers who have dementia. It is designed to assist businesses that were previously trained, as well as those that never were, because most of them experienced extensive staff turnover due to the pandemic. Members of the Dementia Friendly Committee are also willing to go to businesses to conduct the brief trainings.
Those who want to participate in the training on Sept. 15 or who want a committee member to come to their businesses to conduct a training for their employees are asked to call the Senior Center at (608) 849-8385 by Sept. 9. Businesses that are trained will receive a “Dementia Friendly” sticker they can post on their doors.