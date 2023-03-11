 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured hot

'Every minute counts': Waunakee Chamber members get CPR lesson

Hands only CPR
Buy Now

Natalie Dresen tries out giving compressions on a training dummy as Carrie Meier of the Dane County Emergency Management Department and Scott Russell, Waunakee EMS Director, coaches her.

 Roberta Baumann

If a person passes out, pulseless and not breathing, their chances of survival may depend on a good Samaritan stepping in and performing CPR until paramedics arrive. 

About a dozen Waunakee Chamber of Commerce members learned how to be that good Samaritan during the Chamber’s March 8 Lunch and Learn event at the Waunakee Village Center. 

Demonstration
Buy Now

Dustin Riggs, Waunakee EMS assistant director, demonstrates hand-only CPR. The presenters later showed how to use an AED.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred