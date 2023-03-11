'Every minute counts': Waunakee Chamber members get CPR lesson

If a person passes out, pulseless and not breathing, their chances of survival may depend on a good Samaritan stepping in and performing CPR until paramedics arrive.
About a dozen Waunakee Chamber of Commerce members learned how to be that good Samaritan during the Chamber’s March 8 Lunch and Learn event at the Waunakee Village Center.
Emergency medical professionals offered a hands-only CPR class to teach basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation skills. Attendees came away with no certification but some knowledge of how to do chest compressions in such an emergency situation.
“Anyone can do this,” Carrie Meier of the Dane County Emergency Management Department, told the group.
Some may worry about liability in the event they harm the person they’re trying to help. But, Meier noted that the Good Samaritan Law protects those attempting to resuscitate a person with no pulse.
In an emergency situation, one person in the crowd should be designated to call 911 while others take turns performing hands-only CPR.
Dustin Riggs, Waunakee EMS assistant director, showed the Chamber members how to kneel over the patient, lock their elbows, and use the weight of their bodies to push their palms two inches down into the center of the chest. The training mannequins popped under the compressions.
Keeping beat with the Bee Gee’s song, “Staying Alive,” responders apply 100 compressions per minute; if you’re not sweating in a minute or two, you’re in exceptional shape, the instructors said.
Waunakee EMS Director Scott Russell, Meier and Riggs offered several other tips, as follows:
–The compressions must be continuous, and it’s best if people take turns with the resuscitation. They noted ambulances have machines to perform CPR to ensure the flow of blood to the brain.
–If the patient is on a bed or soft surface, move them onto the floor or ground.
–You may hear popping as the ribs reposition or even break, but any injury sustained will heal and is a better outcome than death.
–A 911 dispatcher will also offer instructions along the way.
–Don’t worry about the patient’s medical history. As Riggs put it, “The most important medical history is that their heart is not beating.”
Participants also learned a little about using automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, that are becoming more common in public places and are mounted on walls at many gyms, community centers and convention venues.
Instructions are provided with these and talk the user through the use. But, the CPRshould only be interrupted when the AED is in use on the patient.
As more people learn at least the basics of CPR, more lives may be saved.
“If they don’t get CPR before EMS or paramedics respond, the chances of survival are far less,” Meier said. “CPR is crucial. You can’t wait 10 minutes. Every minute counts.”