In Waunakee, a new Vibrant Spaces Grant could help spiffy up downtown park

A grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development (WEDC) could help transform Waunakee’s Reeve Park into a more usable public space right downtown.
The Waunakee Village Board Tuesday approved staffs’ request to apply for the $25,000 matching Vibrant Spaces Grant, funds aimed at assisting communities in creating pedestrian space for residents and visitors.
Many in the community may be unaware that the park even exists next to the railroad depot, where the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce office is located. It was dedicated in honor of Hubert Reeve, a station agent during the time of passenger rail.
The village’s public works department had planned and budgeted to reconstruct the parking lot, said Public Works Director Bill Frederick. After reviewing the lot, staff began to imagine new ways to utilize the park and improve the paver area south of the depot.
Currently, paver bricks purchased by Waunakee families in a fundraising effort to restore the depot and revitalize that area in the 1990s are in disrepair, as is the boardwalk leading to the depot. The sidewalk is also heaved, and last year, a Chamber of Commerce staffer broke her ankle after tripping on the uneven surface.
When WEDC launched the Vibrant Spaces grant program in 2022, village staff identified the Reeve Park project as a possible recipient, said Tim Semmann, community development director.
“It’s a perfect fit for creating community gathering spaces, especially the additional benefit of boosting traffic for nearby businesses,” Semmann said, adding the space is right downtown and the grant program seemed “tailor made” for the project.
The public works department had already begun designing improvements there.
“When we looked at the parking lot, that patio then became a focal point, and that’s when we thought, we’re going to have that parking lot torn up, why not address that at this time?” Frederick said.
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt and Semmann then considered the grant and a redesign of the space.
A draft design calls for widening the sidewalk from the parking lot to the depot, removing the paver bricks and salvaging them, and then creating a patio area on the south side of the depot.
While the north side of the depot could be a gathering space, noise from Main Street traffic is intrusive. The north side will be repurposed somehow as well, Semmann said.
“A thought was, and still is, to incorporate those paver bricks into something up front there,” Semmann said.
The initial design for the gathering space calls for a flat, preferably stamped concrete patio to the south of the depot with lighted bollards and benches.
The boardwalk leading to the Chamber of Commerce office would be the next phase of the project, Semmann and Frederick said. The depot itself is on the National Register of Historic Places, so any site improvements there will need to follow the preservation guidelines.
The 2023 improvements at Reeve Park will address the patio, parking lot, stormwater issues and pedestrian access.
Frederick said the park is useless right now and unappealing, and the improvements will make the park accessible to individuals with disabilities.
Bids for the project from contractors are expected to be available at the end of February, and the plan will go to the public works department in March. Construction is planned for this summer, and the parking lot may be done in phases to accommodate the existing businesses, depending on the contractor, Frederick said.
The Grant
The Vibrant Spaces Grant is a pilot program aimed at helping communities “recruit and retain residents, sustain a robust labor force and enhance quality of life,” according to the WEDC’s website.
Up to 30 matching grants from $25,000 to $50,000 are available to communities for projects in 2023. To qualify, projects must include a number of improvements and draw more users, while creating a “visible and lasting transformation that fosters public activity,” according to the WEDC’s description.
The deadline to apply is Jan. 31, and the grants will be awarded May 1.
The history
A depot renovation committee in Waunakee was formed in 1995 with a number of community organizations. Funds were raised to revitalize the site, install a parking lot, and restore the depot, which was also placed on the National Register of Historic Places at the time. It was relocated from a location to the south of where the building stands today to the more prominent location.
Prior to that, no parking lot existed there.
A large ribbon cutting and celebration took place in 1998 when the project was completed. The depot then served as the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce office.