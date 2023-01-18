 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

In Waunakee, a new Vibrant Spaces Grant could help spiffy up downtown park

Public space
Buy Now

The improvements at Reeve Park would include reconstructing the park lot and addressing stormwater needs, widening the sidewalks and creating a public space where the pave bricks are at the south of the depot. Those bricks would be salvaged and placed in another location, possibly on the north side of the building. The bricks and sidewalk are in disrepair.

 Roberta Baumann

A grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development (WEDC) could help transform Waunakee’s Reeve Park into a more usable public space right downtown.

The Waunakee Village Board Tuesday approved staffs’ request to apply for the $25,000 matching Vibrant Spaces Grant, funds aimed at assisting communities in creating pedestrian space for residents and visitors.

The park
Buy Now

This monument explains when the park was dedicated.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred