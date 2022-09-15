 Skip to main content
In Waunakee, cigar bar planned as new addition to Kilkenny

Rendering

Shown is a rendering taken presented to plan commissioners.

 Waunakee Plan Commission

The Waunakee Plan Commission approved a specific implementation plan for a new business in the Kilkenny Farms subdivision with some calling the proposed building “unique.”

A cigar bar, the Tasting Room at Kilkenny, would offer a large outdoor seating area, along with cigars and cocktails. It would be located next to Kwik Trip on the south side of Water Wheel Drive.

Outdoor seating

The plan includes plenty of outdoor seating.

