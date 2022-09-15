In Waunakee, cigar bar planned as new addition to Kilkenny

The Waunakee Plan Commission approved a specific implementation plan for a new business in the Kilkenny Farms subdivision with some calling the proposed building “unique.”
A cigar bar, the Tasting Room at Kilkenny, would offer a large outdoor seating area, along with cigars and cocktails. It would be located next to Kwik Trip on the south side of Water Wheel Drive.
At the Sept. 12 plan commission meeting, Community Development Director Tim Semmann explained that while it was initially thought a general development plan amendment and conditional use permit would be needed, the outdoor use is already permitted in the general development plan.
The building is planned to be approximately 6,000 square feet and has ample parking. A public improvement agreement would be needed for a public water main, Semmann said.
Semmann called it “a very unique building which would add a lot of character to this gateway entrance into the village. It’s consistent with GDP which calls for sort of rural and agrarian type architecture.”
Some of the themes incorporated into the building are a tobacco barn and a whiskey shed, Semmann said.
Commissioners expressed support for the project, including Chris Thomas who said he liked the look.
Commissioner Gary Herzberg said he has been to the Tasting Room of Monona.
“It’s kind of a neat addition to the community,” Herzberg said,
New use for hotel
The former Baymont Hotel that has served as a transitional housing facility since the pandemic could soon be a licensed medical facility.
The plan commission recommended approval of the change for the facility's use as a medical clinic providing inpatient and outpatient services to mothers with very young children who face mental health barriers. The building would continue to be owned by Luxcom Hotels, LLC, but operated by Perinatal Postpartum Home for Mothers, according to a letter of intent submitted as part of the application process.
The building currently has 37 residential rooms, a lobby, three offices and utility rooms. As a medical facility, it will offer 21 residential rooms, allowing the other 16 to be used as offices for medical staff.
The applications notes that the facility will “focus on healing the family cohesively with a deep commitment to understanding the pain and struggle women with untreated mental health barriers go through as they try to overcome health problems to be present and show up in the best version of themselves for the unborn child, for their newborn child, for their family.”
Plan commissioners had little discussion about the plan at their meeting.
Semmann noted that the new use triggers a change in the commercial code that must be met, and the owners will need to work with the building inspector on meeting that code.
He added that the property has a storage trailer near it that is generally not permitted in a commercial district. The approval could be granted with the condition that the trailer is removed.
Thomas expressed support for the use.
“I like that this will increase access to this type of care,” he said. The commission voted unanimously to approve the change of use.
Other news:
Commissioners also approved:
-a cell tower proposed by US Cellular on Frank H Street.
-an expanded parking lot for First Choice Drywall.
-a 283-square-foot addition to the Kwik Trip store on S. Madison and Main streets. It will allow the store to expand its cooler area and food prep space. Some plan commissioners said they would have liked to see a rendering of the addition, and staff recommended that brick be added so that the addition looks similar to the existing structure. The commission approved the addition on a 5-1 vote with Brian Wallace dissenting.