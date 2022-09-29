 Skip to main content
In Waunakee, state officials celebrate Octopi's large expansion, solar installation

Octopi founder Isaac Showaki, at left, leads the tour with Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Chief Operating Officer Sam Rikkers in the production facility that was recently completed. They and other state and local officials toured the facility in celebration of National Clean Energy week. 

 Roberta Baumann

In 1995, Octopi Brewing Co. opened its 17,000-square-foot brewery in Waunakee with just six employees, as a contract brewer.

Soon, it will begin full production in its newly expanded space totaling approximately 500,000 square feet, with the new state-of-the-art facility set to go online Oct. 10 before ramping up to full production in November.

This image taken from Clean Wisconsin's drone video shows the solar installation funded in part by a $500,000 grant from the Wisconsin Public Service's Commission's Office of Energy Innovation.
The new 200,000 warehouse and packaging facility will allow Octopi to produce a variety packs. It can also accommodate nine different can sizes.
These are just a few of many new tanks in the 100,000-square-foot addition to the production facility.

