In Westport, public hearing set on Nau-Ti-Gal historic preservation application

Nau-Ti-Gal
The Nau-Ti-Gal closed in May, and a plan to redevelop the site into an apartment complex was brought to the Westport Plan Commission.

 Roberta Baumann

As Town of Westport officials consider an application to designate the Nau-Ti-Gal building as a historic site, a public hearing has been set in early January to hear comment.

Westport’s Historic Preservation Commission met Thursday and discussed a consultant’s assessment of the building. Commissioner Chair Joe Pichette said Peter Roth of Isthmus Architects had toured the property and the building and found it to be in “reasonably good shape,” according to an email he shared with fellow commissioners from the town administrator.

