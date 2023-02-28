If you’re driving into Waunakee, chances are, you’re in the Town of Westport, the municipality that pretty much surrounds the village. And if you don’t see much around, that’s intentional.
“Realize that Westport has worked long and hard to make that a reality,” Dean Grosskopf, the town’s administrator, said during his presentation at the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce annual breakfast Feb. 22.
Westport has partnered with Waunakee and the Chamber to provide a good environment to live, work and own a business, said Grosskopf, who is a liaison to the Chamber board.
While many don’t think of the town as a business hub, the town administrator noted that it has marinas, boat dealers, elderly care facilities, churchs, a winery, restaurants, a savings and loan, commercial glass business and a veterinary clinic and pet resort.
You probably wouldn’t guess that it has some of the highest property values of all of the state’s towns, with a valuation of $1 billion.
But, one of the most important businesses remains farming, Grosskopf added, and the town is currently working on a plan to allow affordable housing on farms for workers who need it.
“Westport has some of the best farmland in the area, and it hurts us to see it converted to other uses,” he said.
Although the town board, plan commission and administrator are not looking for new development, they value the businesses in the community and will soon welcome a new one, Grosskopf said. The town is working with developers who plan to repurpose the Webcrafters printing plant, with a new owner who will be a “tremendous asset to the community.”
Grosskopf declined to say who that new owner is as they prefer to wait until the transaction is completed before revealing their plans.
The town is anticipating road construction in 2023, including a project on Hwy. 113 and Hwy. M. Also on Hwy. 113 at Arboretum Drive, a roundabout is planned that should improve safety.
In the fall, the Hwy. M project will begin and then continue again in the spring of 2024.
As for housing, Westport has worked with the developers on the Community of Bishops Bay and is helping to plan a 43-home subdivision as an addition to the Mary Lake neighborhood. Grosskopf said that had been planned for commercial use, and the residential alternative seems better.
Westport has concentrated on preserving open spaces, and currently has 51.6 acres of parkland for every 1,000 residents; according to a national survey, that’s four times the average. The town has partnered with the state and Dane County to set aside land for parks and open spaces. Among the areas dedicated to trails and recreation are Gov. Nelson State Park, Mendota County Park and county lands throughout.
The town finally acquired 110 acres of conservancy adjacent to the town hall, as well, and yet as the town leaders celebrated that accomplishment, Grosskopf said he lost his dear friend, Chair Ken Sipsma, who died unexpectedly.
That brought a change of leadership again in the past year, as Grosskopf, who had been the town chair, was hired as town administrator after Tom Wilson, Grosskopf's predecessor, retired.
Despite the change, preserving the town’s rural character remains a top priority.
“The town board, plan commission and administration are dedicated to keeping the town of Westport true to its goal of preserving its rural character with a delicate balance of development versus preservation of farmland, and open space and recreational opportunities versus new homes,” Grosskopf said.