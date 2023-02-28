Westport update
Dean Grosskopf, Westport's administrator, gives an update during the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce annual breakfast.

 Roberta Baumann

If you’re driving into Waunakee, chances are, you’re in the Town of Westport, the municipality that pretty much surrounds the village. And if you don’t see much around, that’s intentional.

“Realize that Westport has worked long and hard to make that a reality,” Dean Grosskopf, the town’s administrator, said during his presentation at the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce annual breakfast Feb. 22.