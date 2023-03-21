Large apartment plan proposed in Westport

Although its leaders would prefer the town remain rural, developers are knocking on Westport’s doors.
The latest conceptual plan for housing came from the Community of Bishops Bay Monday.
The town board heard a conceptual plan that would eventually lead to multifamily housing in the town as part of the next Community of Bishops Bay phase; however, Wall also proposed lowering density in other phases.
The apartments had been in the development’s master plan but were slated to be located in Middleton according to the boundary set.
The developers are now seeking to add land to the Westport side, including the multi-family site, additional home lots and the Wisconsin Foundation site on the 100 acres or so.
The developers presented a master plan with seven buildings, including a clubhouse. It would be a gated community, likely with four-story buildings housing 800 apartments, underground parking, walking paths and green spaces, and amenities such as a pool or bowling alley.
Wall called the apartments high-end, noting that the developers recently built their first upper-end apartment building in Windsor. Like that gated community, the design could have an agricultural feel. The Covered Bridge Residence in Windsor has been built to resemble barns and silos, recognizing that community’s agricultural heritage.
Bishop’s Bay Developer Terrence Wall said the Westport complex would be developed over a 10-year period.
Town Chair John Cuccia asked about the timing for the Bishops Bay Parkway extension from the subdivision off of Hwy. M to Hwy. Q or to Oncken Road.
“It seems like that might want to happen pretty soon because there’s only, I think, one way in there now,” Cuccia said.
The connection to Oncken Road would be done in a future phase, as the developers need to match their revenue with their expenses, Wall said.
The developers contracted with Vierbicher, a planning and engineering firm, to complete an analysis of the roadway alternatives including traffic signals on Hwy. M and an internal road network leading to Hwy. Q with a bike path.
It also analyzed water and sewer infrastructure and the possibility of extensions to serve homes in the Fox Bluff subdivision with septic, Wall said.
The town could create a $26 million Tax Incremental Finance district (TID) to pay for Oncken Road resurfacing, the traffic signal, bike paths and water and sewer infrastructure to serve more than Bishops Bay.
“An opportunity here that maybe the town might want to consider is using the multifamily to generate increment to cover all these future town needs that you’re going to have sooner than later,” Wall said.
Creating a TID would allow the town to finance the costs of the projects without increasing property taxes, he said.
Within a TID, a municipality or a developer can borrow for projects that increase the property value. The properties within the TID continue to pay taxes based on the unimproved value. But the additional taxes collected from the new property value go to pay off the borrowing.
“It’s something worth considering; it certainly would be a great way to do a lot of improvement and costs that are going to hit the town in the future and save the taxpayers,” Wall added.
In the next single-family home phase of the subdivision, the Bishops Bay developers are proposing increase the lot sizes and build luxury homes, as they are seeing more of demand for that market, they said.
The board took no action on the plan. While some members said they liked the agricultural theme, some raised concerns about the protection of effigy mounds and restricting access to the golf course by non-members.
Cuccia said he would like to understand the TID concept more fully.
"I think that will be a meeting all its own," Supervisor Joe Pichette said.
Other proposed developments
Two other developments have failed to win approval so far in the town – an addition to the Mary Lake subdivision and an apartment proposal at the former Nau-ti-gal property.
At their March 13 meeting, the plan commission rejected a proposal for a 43-home addition to the Mary Lake subdivision on part of the former Webcrafters’ property because the submittal was incomplete. The site is currently zoned for commercial use. Town Administrator Dean Grosskopf said Monday that the applicants plan to submit a new proposal.
Also, the apartment building proposal at the former Nau-ti-gal site on Westport Road failed to receive approval when the Historic Preservation Committee recommended the town board grant the former tavern a historic preservation status.
The Plan Commission will consider the Historic Preservation Committee’s recommendation at their April 10 meeting. The town board will then consider the plan April 17.