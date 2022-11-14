Reception
Village Board members (clockwise, from left) Sam Kaufmann and Joe Zitzelsberger chat with Brian Sweeney of Cohen-Esrey and Shreedhar Ranabhat of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Council (WHEDA) during an open house at the Village on Main apartments.

 Roberta Baumann

Years in the making even through a pandemic, the Village on Main apartment complex is now completed at 703 W. Main St., with tenants moving in and just a few units left to rent. It is the village’s first workforce housing project, offering 10 apartments priced at market rate, and 40 priced at different median income levels.

Pet wash
Ken Lusian, project manager at Horizon Construction, shows the pet washing station at Village on Main. Horizon Construction was the general contractor for the project.

Waunakee Village Board members joined financial partners, the management team, builders and Brian Sweeney from the development team at Cohen-Esrey to celebrate Nov. 10. Tours of the building revealed the newly constructed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments along with the playground to the rear of the building. Several of the units are wheelchair accessible.

In unit laundry
Waunakee Village Trustee Joe Zitzelsberger shows the washer and dryer in one of the units. The front loaders are accessible. 