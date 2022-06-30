featured Business News Men's haircut business opens in Waunakee Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Jun 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sports Clips Haircuts, the nation's largest franchise dedicated to men's and boys' hair care, has opened in the Woodland Crest shopping center on Sarah Lane in Waunakee. The new locally owned business is the latest of the franchises nearly 1,900 locations across the United States and Canada, according to an announcement from the company. The new Sports Clubs will offers haircut services, including massaging shampoo, hot steamed towel, and neck and shoulder treatment with televised sports at each hair station and lobby. Established in 1993, Sports Clubs began franchising in 1995. The company is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Voss resigns as Waunakee girls' soccer coach Waunakee builder earns five Badger Craftsman Awards Waunakee school board chooses initial middle school design Kelly Nolan family offers new reward in unsolved murder case Waunakee author named winner of Midwest Book Awards Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin