Electric vehicles continue to grow in popularity, and Waunakee Utilities says it has seen an increase in home charging stations. To reduce home charging costs for electric vehicles (EV) drivers, the utility developed a reduced late-night rate which was approved by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin in March.

“We are introducing this new rate plan to support EV drivers in the community,” shared Tim Herlitzka, general manager at Waunakee Utilities. “The new rate isn’t going to make sense for every customer, but residents with EVs can save money by scheduling them to charge after midnight.”