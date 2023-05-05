Electric vehicles continue to grow in popularity, and Waunakee Utilities says it has seen an increase in home charging stations. To reduce home charging costs for electric vehicles (EV) drivers, the utility developed a reduced late-night rate which was approved by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin in March.
“We are introducing this new rate plan to support EV drivers in the community,” shared Tim Herlitzka, general manager at Waunakee Utilities. “The new rate isn’t going to make sense for every customer, but residents with EVs can save money by scheduling them to charge after midnight.”
Interested customers can sign up for the new rate plan on the utility’s website or call the utility at (608) 849-8111.
Waunakee Utilities’ standard rate for residential customers is $0.1005 per kilowatt-hour, with a monthly customer charge of $10.50. The new, EV-friendly rate offering includes the same monthly customer charge with a higher charge of $0.1587 per kilowatt-hour from 3-7 p.m. and a lower late-night charge of $0.0538 per kilowatt-hour from midnight to 5 a.m.
Charging an EV using the late-night fee structure may result in annual savings of $150 when comparing the two different electric rates. Notably, the late-night cost of electricity allows for vehicles to be charged at the equivalent cost of $1 per gallon. Waunakee Utilities customers can compare rate plans at myaccount.waunakeeutilities.com to see how the new option would impact their monthly electric bills.