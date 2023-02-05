New solar projects are landing on Wisconsin's farmlands — and not everyone is happy

There is a big push across the state to bring more large-scale solar energy production to Wisconsin.
But the renewable energy push also faces some pushback as solar developments land in small towns and on rural Wisconsin’s farmlands.
Since 2019, there have been 30 new solar projects proposed or brought online statewide, according to the Wisconsin Public Service Commission. Eight are operational while 11 are under construction. Another three have been approved by state regulators. Eight projects are being considered or expected to be proposed for state approvals.
The projects could create more than 4,000 megawatts of solar energy power statewide, according to the PSC.
“We are in the first part of the wave here. We should see this as a major opportunity,” said Nick Hylla, executive director of the Custer, Wisconsin-based Midwestern Renewable Energy Association. The Wisconsin group promotes solar and renewable energy growth throughout the region.
Many of the new solar projects are proposed for — or are already landing — on agricultural land in rural parts of the state.
And there's the rub
Some of the solar farms face local opposition and concerns from neighbors and others in those communities who worry about impacts of fields of solar panels and other renewable energy equipment will have on property values, especially adjacent properties.
There are also worries about changing the landscape of Wisconsin’s generational farmlands. Neighbors wonder what kind of short and long-term impacts a large solar farm might have on other land-uses — including farming — as well as the community and existing ecosystems.
“Change is always unfamiliar,” said Tess Carr, who serves on the Columbia County Board of Supervisors, where two new solar projects have been proposed on farmland.
Communities are adjusting to transitioning land that has been farmed for decades (and in some instances centuries), Carr said.
Part of the challenge is that most of the approvals for solar and other renewable projects sit in Madison with the PSC, she said. The state energy regulator holds most of the approval cards for the new solar farms, according to current state laws and regulations.
“We at the county level largely have our hands tied in terms of practical approvals,” said Carr.
Counties and municipalities have some zoning, land-use and permitting approvals in their purview, including setbacks from adjacent properties including farms.
“We have to very carefully plan for land use,” Carr said. She wants to explore more local participation and roles in solar development approvals with the state.
Wisconsin is still playing some catchup compared to other states with the transition from fossil fuels (and coal-fired power plants) to renewable sources, Hylla said.
Wisconsin ranks 23rd among U.S. states for solar energy generating 1.6% of the state’s electricity, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. The industry group projects 4,243 MW of solar power to join Wisconsin’s power grid in the next five years — 11th most among U.S. states. By comparison, solar energy generates 27.3% of California’s power. The Golden State ranks first in SEIA’s solar rankings.
Engaging or enraging the locals
The wave of new solar and windmill farms and other renewable energy production is increasing across the nation as states impose and utilities embark on emissions goals that look to cut or eliminate coal-fired plants. There are also federal tax breaks and other government incentives for renewable energy development and production in the Inflation Reduction Act and other measures passed by Congress and the Biden administration.
Hylla said local engagement and listening to community concerns are essential.
“Not all developers are created equally,” Hylia said. “Some developers are really good at working with the neighbors. Others will build solar right up to the line of the neighboring properties and will box them in. It’s just about the local community having a say. The process of local engagement is important.”
Most solar farms entail long-term land leases between farmers, utilities and other providers. Those can range between 25 and 50 years.
Hylla and other solar advocates say the solar developments allow farmed soil to heal and regenerate from years of use and fertilizers. The revenue from the projects also allow family farms to remain in those families.
He said solar leases for farmland can total as much as $1,000 per acre potentially offering greater yields than crops.
Hylla said there are also financial benefits for local jurisdictions via tax revenues generated by construction and then energy production. “If you are a local jurisdiction, it’s going to shore up some property tax revenue. It fills up the budget holes,” he said.
But Carr said skeptics at the local level need to see proof in the pudding in terms of impacts along with alleviating concerns about detriments to property values and Wisconsin’s agricultural heritage as one of America’s breadbaskets.
“In addition to food, the world needs energy,” said Carr who said she has seen “minimal impacts” on surrounding land values.
Don Ferber, a board member with the Wisconsin Sierra Club, said solar developers and utilities need to have local messengers who can talk to residents and neighbors about their concerns and to combat negative perceptions.
“There is a lot of misinformation about land values,” Ferber said. “If you have someone from the outside you may not have someone as effective in engaging with residents.”
Ferber said the solar projects will help Wisconsin modernize its energy infrastructure and catch up with other states including Illinois, which is embarking on a more progressive energy path, and Iowa, where there are more windmill projects.
“Wisconsin is lagging behind,” he said.
Alliant's push
The state’s renewable energy push includes Madison-based utility Alliant Energy, which provides electricity to customers in Wisconsin and Iowa.
Alliant spokesman Tony Palese said the utility has 12 utility scale solar projects statewide up and running or in the works. Those will create 1,000 megawatts of electricity key to the utility’s renewable energy benchmarks— including the elimination of coal by 2040.
“In Wisconsin, really the core of that plan has really revolved around the development of solar,” Palese said.
Alliant recently completed the 50-mw North Rock Solar Project in Rock County.
The North Rock project exemplifies that the energy production benefits as well as the land-use impacts. The project has close to 120,000 solar panels on 473 acres (close to 254 per acre). It will produce enough power for 13,000 homes, $6 million in local tax revenue after creating construction and other jobs.
Alliant also has a 50-mw solar project in Decatur in Green County and 65-mw solar farm in Beloit. Those projects will bring as many as 285,000 solar panels on 900 acres of land. The utility says those two projects will provide power to as many as 30,000 homes.
“This is about delivering the reliable, cost effective energy that our customers need and that benefits local communities,” Palese said.
But not everyone is on board with the transitioning of Wisconsin’s rolling, sometimes idyllic farmland into rows upon rows of solar panels.
• Part two of this series will look at the impacts solar growth will have on farmland and agriculture in the states.
• The third and final installment will look at where skepticism and opposition to renewable energy projects comes from and how other states are navigating the impacts on farmland and small town communities throughout the state.