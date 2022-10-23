Hometown Pharmacy has long offered nutrition information and wellness classes, but next week the Waunakee pharmacy is launching a more formal campaign, Pharmacy Reimagined, with other stores to follow.
“The biggest change is, it’s a big focus on helping people get healthy. Ideally we want to get people off of medication, if we can,” said manager Heather Walker, in an interview last spring. “Food is medicine, and so if we’re all eating the right kinds of foods and staying away from the things that are not all that good for us, we’d all be much more healthy.”
The goal is to help people first identify any nutritional deficiencies, provide the supplements, or nutraceuticals needed, then steer them to the nutrient-rich foods instead.
Registered dietitian Sean Casey is working with the pharmacists to help with the Pharmacy Reimagined campaigns and implement a model of testing, teaching, therapy and retesting.
Hometown Pharmacy’s philosophy has four pillars – movement, food, sleep and stress management — all to help people stay healthy.
“We want to take people from a pharmaceutical to a nutraceutical to a food, and use the nutraceuticals to kind of fill in gaps, where needed,” Casey said.
Waunakee’s Hometown Pharmacy will host a week-long open house Oct. 31-Nov. 4 with samples and different activities each day. Check the store's Facebook page for more information.