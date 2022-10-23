Talking with customers
Pharmacist and Hometown Pharmacy manager Heather Walker talks about the nutraceuticals to Ashley Miller at Hometown Pharmacy in Waunakee.

 Roberta Baumann

Hometown Pharmacy has long offered nutrition information and wellness classes, but next week the Waunakee pharmacy is launching a more formal campaign, Pharmacy Reimagined, with other stores to follow.

“The biggest change is, it’s a big focus on helping people get healthy. Ideally we want to get people off of medication, if we can,” said manager Heather Walker, in an interview last spring. “Food is medicine, and so if we’re all eating the right kinds of foods and staying away from the things that are not all that good for us, we’d all be much more healthy.”