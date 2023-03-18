For some business owners, getting a call to come in to work in the dead of night might leave them feeling down in the dumps, but for one Waunakee business owner, it’s got him down in the dumpsters.

Redbox+ Dumpsters is based out of Waunakee and owned by Chad Beery and his wife Amy.

To contact reporter Neal Patten, email npatten@hngnews.com.

Tags