S.B.C.P. Bancorp, Inc. (“SBCP”), the parent bank holding company for State Bank of Cross Plains, and Monona Bankshares, Inc. (“Monona”), the parent bank holding company for Monona Bank, jointly announced today the successful completion of the all-stock merger of equals transaction between SBCP and Monona. The merged bank holding company has been renamed Lake Ridge Bancorp, Inc. (“Lake Ridge”).

Monona Bank and State Bank of Cross Plains will continue to operate as separate banks until the core processing systems are converted in February 2023. After the conversions, the combined bank will be named Lake Ridge Bank and will be the largest community bank headquartered in Dane County, and the eighth largest bank headquartered in the State of Wisconsin, with almost $3 billion in combined assets. The combined bank will have an expanded footprint of 22 branch locations and employ more than 400 associates across 16 communities throughout South Central Wisconsin. With more than 90% of our approximately 1,400 shareholders living in Wisconsin, Lake Ridge is proud to be both widely held and locally owned.