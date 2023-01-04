With help from a firm called Civic Economics, Dane Buy Local in 2022 surveyed both local retailers and restaurants about their business practices with regard to revenue recirculation.

The results showed collectively, the retail businesses return 47.4% and the restaurants return 60.7% of their generated revenue to the Dane County economy.

Colin Murray

Dane Buy Local Executive Director Colin Murray served as master of ceremonies for the Nov. 21 Shop Indie Local kick-off in the lobby at the Bank of Sun Prairie, 228 E. Main St., where he teased the findings in the Civic Economics survey and promised they would be released in 2023.

