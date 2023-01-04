Dane Buy Local Executive Director Colin Murray served as master of ceremonies for the Nov. 21 Shop Indie Local kick-off in the lobby at the Bank of Sun Prairie, 228 E. Main St., where he teased the findings in the Civic Economics survey and promised they would be released in 2023.
With help from a firm called Civic Economics, Dane Buy Local in 2022 surveyed both local retailers and restaurants about their business practices with regard to revenue recirculation.
The results showed collectively, the retail businesses return 47.4% and the restaurants return 60.7% of their generated revenue to the Dane County economy.
For comparison purposes, Civic Economics analyzed the annual reports of major national retail chains finding the stores return an average of 13.6% of their generated revenue to the local markets which host their stores.
Additionally, the annual reports of three major national restaurant chains were analyzed, finding they averaged 30.4%.
Dane Buy Local solicited the help of Civic Economics, an economic analysis and strategic planning consultant firm, to analyze data and provide a report on the local economic effects of dollars spent at locally owned businesses versus national chains in Dane County
Civic Economics presented the results of the surveys and annual report analyses to Dane Buy Local, the City of Madison, the City of Sun Prairie, the City of Middleton, and Dane County, in addition to the Indie Impact Study Series.
The information they provided details the economic impact of independent retailers and restaurants versus national chains on the Dane County, Wisconsin, economy.
According to the survey, however, just one Sun Prairie business -- Cannery Wine & Spirits -- participated in the survey of 23 local businesses. Fifteen retailers and eight restaurants, all independent and locally-owned, participated in the local survey.
For comparison purposes, Civic Economics analyzed annual reports for four major national retail chain stores (Barnes & Noble, Home Depot, Office Depot, and Target). These stores recirculate an average of 13.6% of all revenue within the local markets that host its stores.
Civic Economics also analyzed annual reports for three major national restaurant chains: Brinker International (Chili’s and others), Darden (Olive Garden and others), and McDonald’s and found they return an average of 30.4% of all revenue to the local economy.