Waunakee residents likely won’t see new homes just south of Waunakee Intermediate School or new commercial properties under construction at Hwys. I and 113 in the next year, but the wheels will be in motion. The village has received two annexation petitions, setting the stage for that new growth.
As we say goodbye to 2022 and usher in 2023, planning is beginning for a number of projects, along with construction.
The Tribune spoke with Todd Schmidt, Waunakee village administrator, and Tim Semmann, community development director, to get an idea of what’s in store in the new year.
Semmann anticipates working through annexations and beginning the planning processes possibly starting with the Jan. 9 plan commission meeting.
The plan commission may review a petition from the Kaltenberg family to annex 280 acres into the village both on the north and south sides of Hwy. 113, allowing all quadrants to be brought into the village from the town of Westport.
“The request is consistent with the intergovernmental agreement with Westport,” Semmann said, adding the agreement identifies land west of Hwy. I as a future growth area for the village.
“And I would say for now, the future is here,” Semmann added.
Both InterCon Construction and Endres Manufacturing Company have expressed interest in expanding their facilities in that location.
“On the economic development side of things, once all the approvals move forward for the urban service area, it will be interesting to see if it’s someone other than InterCon or Endres who will be kicking the tires on that,” Semmann said, adding some brokers have already expressed an interest.
Another petition seeks to annex 40-plus acres into the village just south of the Waunakee Intermediate School. That would allow the Tierney family to begin the Kilkenny West extension.
Village and Town of Westport officials are reviewing the requests. Afterwards, an application for an urban service area, allowing municipal water and sewer to be extended to the area, will be filed with the Capital Regional Planning Commission.
Both Schmidt and Semmann said they don’t expect construction begin in the near future, and indicated that the process takes time.
Village staff will also likely explore the possibility of growth to the west. At the Dec. 12 plan commission meeting, the Karls family presented a concept to annex 88 acres west of Hellenbrand Road to develop a low-density single-family residential development.
The village has an intergovernmental agreement with the Town of Springfield that does not show this site for future development, Semmann said, so the Karlses will next talk to town officials. The comprehensive plan identifies the site as a rural preservation area.
“Before any of that can happen, we need to have the blessing from the town,” Semmann said about the annexation.
Village staff will also work though the planning for a splash pad by talking to other municipal administrators about what has worked well and investigating costs, Schmidt said. Village staff will also begin considering different sites. Schmidt anticipated construction could come in 2024.
INS AND OUTSSome road construction is expected, including the long-anticipated extension of Division Street south from Easy Street for the Heritage Hills subdivision. Division Street will become another north-south connector for the village.
A Hwy. 113 improvement project is also scheduled south of the village and will include a roundabout at Arboretum and Bong Roads. And Patrick Avenue will be reconstructed.
Along with road construction will be the continuation of building at Heritage Hills, where the first phase of an apartment building is now underway.
LOCAL GOVERNMENTIn the new year, Schmidt and other village staff will unveil what he called “the grand experiment of hybrid meeting technology.”
It will allow local residents to watch and participate in village board and plan commission meetings from home, with a live feed on Facebook, YouTube or both, he said.
Overall, the goal is to make local government more accessible for residents and facilitate greater citizen engagement, Schmidt said.
The local government itself will also change, with three members declining to run for reelection. Of the seven-member board, Village President Chris Zellner and Trustee Phil Willems announced that they would step down when their terms end in April. Trustee Gary Herzberg also filed non-candidacy papers.
Schmidt will help the newly elected board members acclimate to the organization and “help them be super successful,” he said. “That will also mean working with the board so they can gel together as a team.”
HY-VEEOne thing remains constant as we enter 2023: Hy-Vee still hasn’t committed to a timeline for construction, Semmann said. The company has indicated only that it does intend to build a grocery store at Simon Crestway at some point.