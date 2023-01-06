New construction
Buy Now

As construction continues on the first phase of the Heritage Hills apartment complex, Division Street will be extended from Easy Street south, creating an important connector.

 Roberta Baumann

Waunakee residents likely won’t see new homes just south of Waunakee Intermediate School or new commercial properties under construction at Hwys. I and 113 in the next year, but the wheels will be in motion. The village has received two annexation petitions, setting the stage for that new growth.

As we say goodbye to 2022 and usher in 2023, planning is beginning for a number of projects, along with construction.