Project plan
Buy Now

This is one of submittals from Forward Development Group from 2019. It shows where the Hy-Vee grocery store is planned on the northwest corner. 

Faced with frequent and persistent questions about Hy-Vee’s unfulfilled plans to build a store in Waunakee, village staff have created a video in an attempt to answer them, to “basically, spill all the facts,” said Todd Schmidt, Waunakee village village administrator.

Todd Schmidt

Schmidt
Tim Semmann

Semmann

The video on the village’s YouTube Channel features Schmidt and Tim Semmann, community development director, sharing what they know about the grocer’s plans and attempting to dispel rumors.