Faced with frequent and persistent questions about Hy-Vee’s unfulfilled plans to build a store in Waunakee, village staff have created a video in an attempt to answer them, to “basically, spill all the facts,” said Todd Schmidt, Waunakee village village administrator.
The video on the village’s YouTube Channel features Schmidt and Tim Semmann, community development director, sharing what they know about the grocer’s plans and attempting to dispel rumors.
The village board approved plans for Hy-Vee in the Woodland Crest subdivision at the corner of Woodland Drive and Simon Crestway in 2019. Forward Development Group purchased the land and Hv-Vee purchased 10.4 acres from FDG, Schmidt said. The property is valued at $3.6 million, with a tax bill of $74,000 that Hy-Vee has kept up with.
Woodland Crest has developed around the Hy-Vee site, as Semmann shared, including completed projects such as Eno Vino, Sherwin Williams and Noodles & Co.
Now under construction are a 78-unit apartment building and multi-tenant commercial building where Starbucks is planned, Semmann pointed out. The developer has installed infrastructure around the perimeter, such as sewer and water pipes, in anticipation of Hy-Vee. Hy-Vee will be responsible for getting the interior laterals in place, according to Semmann. Grading has also been done.
“FDG made this pad ready for Hy-Vee. Hy-Vee has made no investment in this infrastructure beside purchasing the dirt,” Schmidt said.
FDG also installed the traffic signals at the intersection of Woodland Drive and Simon Crestway.
“To be clear, that project, all those improvements were funded by FDG. The village did not contribute to that in any way, nor did we contribute with TIF,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt recalled the village board approving every permit required for Hy-Vee to break ground on its 57,200-square-foot main building.
Misunderstanding has surfaced about the village’s policy limiting retail building size. The section of the zoning says no single use for retail should have 50,000 square foot area unless a conditional use permit allows for up to 75,000 square feet. It, along with all of the village’s ordinances, are available on the village’s website.
Hy-Vee requested and was granted a conditional use permit for that 57,000 square feet; Schmidt said he did not remember the company requesting a larger size.
“In fact, I think Tim… within our combined 14 years with the village, maybe once if not a couple times have we even heard inquiries from any interested retail developer seeking development greater than the size within our conditional use,” Schmidt said.
Approvals for conditional uses and site plans do sunset if no construction is begun.
Sunset for a conditional use is 12 months or one year, Semmann said. For the site plan, the timeframe is two years if work has not commenced.
Hy-Vee has indicated that because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on grocery operations, the company will likely seek modifications to the site plan, Schmidt said, but so far the company has not contacted the village with updated plans.
Semmann said he was involved in Hy-Vee’s approval as a City of Sun Prairie staffer, Site plans were approved there, but Semmann said he recently learned Hy-Vee has also not not begun construction there.
“Hy-Vee is committed to that community but they don’t have a timeline yet.,” Semmann said he has heard from a former co-worker.
“We’ve heard similar things here in that they are committed to our village but they do not have certain dates,” he added.
Another misconception in the community relates to the use of Tax Incremental Financing at the site. No TIF assistance has been granted for the project.
The developer, Forward Development Group did request TIF, but as the request was considered, another developer proposed a project with Festival Foods. Staff was reviewing site plans for both. Festival Foods did not request TIF and as each saw the process developing, FDG withdrew their request, Schmidt said.
Semmann said staff reached out to HyV-Vee again the week of Jan. 9 and heard the company is committed to coming to Waunakee but has no timeline.
“Hopefully, we can get a little more detail from them in the near future,” Semmann said.
Village staff have since requested facilitating an in-person discussion.
“We’ve asked how we can proceed up the ladder to get clarification,” Schmidt said, adding staff have talked to Hy-Vee representatives routinely to “press this issue.”
Village staff can do nothing to force Hy-Vee to build.
“As the landowner, they have certain rights… we can not as a unit of government say you have to build by August or something will happen, we will fine you,” Semmann said.
Instead, the position is to work cooperatively, he added.
Schmidt has been discouraged to hear rumors of village officials attempting to discourage Hy-Vee from developing, he said.
“I sense no part on the village’s leadership of an attempt of trying to delay or derail this development,” Schmidt said.
Semmann has received some interest from another grocer, he said, and the market appears to be attractive. But village officials lack the power to draw companies in.
“The power of the economy and business decisions is a whole lot stronger than our approaching
business X or Y and saying, ‘hey would you please come here?’” Schmidt said.
Schmidt noted that he had received a call from a brokerage on behalf of an interested grocer and suggested that the developer contact Hy-Vee to learn if the company has an interest in selling.
Citizens themselves can lobby Hy-Vee, Schmidt and Semmann said.
“I can say for a citizen to ask us to do any more than we’re currently doing, we don’t have more that we are doing, nor does the plan commission, or village board,” Schmidt said. “Besides continuing to tell Hy-Vee we are willing to work with them on their next iteration of site plan and conditional use.”
Anyone with other questions can contact Schmidt at tschmidt@waunakee.com and tsemmann@waunakee.com.
“When we hear something, we will share it, knowing how much interest is out there in what’s happening,” Semmann said.