Shown is a conceptual plan for Buc-ee’s travel station, with a 73,000-square-foot building, 120 fueling stations and 613 parking spaces. It would be located on the west side of I39/90/94 on the north side of Hwy. V.
While plans for a 73,400-square-foot travel center in DeForest so far are conceptual only, Town of Vienna residents and local government officials are considering the impact to the rural municipality.
The DeForest Planning and Zoning Commission approved the conceptual plan for Buc-ee’s at its Feb. 22 meeting. The location is on 23 acres north of Hwy. V and east of Hwy. I, just west of I39/90/94 interstate.
It would include 120 fueling positions, 613 parking spaces and driveway access from Hwy. I.
Currently, the site is in the Town of Vienna, within the village’s extraterritorial zoning area. An annexation petition has been filed.
Vienna Clerk Kathy Clark said the town has no control over the annexation; the town recently challenged an annexation petition for land south of the site.
Clark said she and other staff are hearing questions about the Buc-ee’s proposal and said the village in past rejected plans for a truck stop, but she believed Buc-ee’s will not allow semis.
The village and the town had a boundary agreement in place, but that has expired. Town and village leaders have been unable to negotiate a new agreement.
Now, the land surrounding the interstate exit is being annexed into DeForest, Clark said.
“It will be their jurisdiction to take care of,” Clark said, adding no boundary agreement is in place to share road maintenance and plowing.
The development plan is in the early states with a number of different approvals for the site plan, road improvements, utilities and wetland permits and pending. Approvals would be needed from the village, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Department of Transportation.