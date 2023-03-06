Concept plan

Shown is a conceptual plan for Buc-ee’s travel station, with a 73,000-square-foot building, 120 fueling stations and 613 parking spaces. It would be located on the west side of I39/90/94 on the north side of Hwy. V.

 DeForest Planning and Zoning Commission packet

While plans for a 73,400-square-foot travel center in DeForest so far are conceptual only, Town of Vienna residents and local government officials are considering the impact to the rural municipality.

The DeForest Planning and Zoning Commission approved the conceptual plan for Buc-ee’s at its Feb. 22 meeting. The location is on 23 acres north of Hwy. V and east of Hwy. I, just west of I39/90/94 interstate.