Member update
Ellen Schaaf, Waunakee Chamber of Commerce Director, offers an update about the Chamber's website and the work it does for the members.

 Roberta Baumann

With a new parking lot planned and some spiffing up, the historic Waunakee Depot and the grounds around it will take on an updated, more pedestrian feel. The Reeve Park project is set to begin in May, and once finished, will offer another public gathering space for residents and visitors to Waunakee’s historic downtown.

That was one of the updates offered at the annual Waunakee Chamber of Commerce annual business breakfast Feb. 22 where, despite the winter storm warning, school closures and slippery roads, about 30 Chamber members gathered for updates from Waunakee village, Westport town and Waunakee school district leaders.