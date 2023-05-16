Waunakee now has a fairly sizable fund for affordable housing projects, and a reimbursable grant program for eligible homeowners looking to make home repairs and upgrades is in the works.

Seizing what they called a rare opportunity, Waunakee Village Board members approved extending Tax Incremental Finance District No. 3 for one year, or technically 11 months – from May 15, 2023, through April 15, 2024, the Department of Revenue’s required closure date.

TID 3

This summary shows the increment from the Tax Incremental Finance District, the allocations to the taxing jurisdictions and the funds it would provide for the affordable housing fund.