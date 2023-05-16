Waunakee now has a fairly sizable fund for affordable housing projects, and a reimbursable grant program for eligible homeowners looking to make home repairs and upgrades is in the works.
Seizing what they called a rare opportunity, Waunakee Village Board members approved extending Tax Incremental Finance District No. 3 for one year, or technically 11 months – from May 15, 2023, through April 15, 2024, the Department of Revenue’s required closure date.
That district, encompassing the business park south of Hwy. 19, is set to close on June 5, 2023. According to a memo to village board members, a portion of the final year of increment, or tax value, will be needed to pay off the borrowing. The other $775,054 could return to the taxing jurisdictions – the Waunakee school district, Dane County and Madison College.
Instead, the board voted to extend the district for a year, allowing the increment to go to an affordable housing fund. With the housing fund’s existing balance, the village will have $932,054 to help fund housing projects.
Within a TIF district, the property value is frozen at the pre-development stage and taxed at that amount. As the property develops, the additional tax increment from the new value goes to repay borrowing for infrastructure costs. Once the borrowing is repaid, the tax increment from the added value returns to the taxing jurisdictions.
Tim Semmann, Waunakee community development director, said the Community Development Authority had recommended the TID extension. Village staff sought feedback from the three taxing authorities and received no comment from Madison College or Dane County, he added.
At their May 8 meeting, school board members said they could see “both sides” of the argument for extending the TID, Semmann said, but they asked “the village to be mindful of the needs of the district.”
Trustee Robert McPherson said while he was an advocate of such TID extensions, he attended the school board meeting and heard the comments.
“They did have real concerns,” he said. “It’s a very valid concern… if we do extend this, we need to be very serious about using those funds.”
The TID monies should be used for more than just just the Affordable Housing Betterment Fund, McPherson said.
The funds could be used to subsidize affordable housing development projects, such as the Cohen-Esrey Village on Main apartment complex to the west of Piggly Wiggly, Village President Kristin Runge noted. The village also extended TID No. 2 to help bridge a financing gap for that project. The remaining $157,000 or so from the TID No. 2 extension went to the Affordable Housing Betterment Fund.
Trustee Nila Frye supported the TID 3 extension, as well.
“It’s important that we have a pot of money to be able to work on housing for working families and senior citizens,” Frye said, adding the TID extension is one of the few ways the village can fund such housing.
The village may not have an opportunity like this for some time, Trustee Tricia Braun said. Like Braun, Trustee Joe Zitzelsberger also called it an opportunity to take advantage of.
“It could be a game-changer for a lot of people,” fellow Trustee Erin Moran added. Moran asked if the village is required to take all of the increment.
The village is required to first pay off the obligation, Finance Director Renee Meinholz said, adding that staff had reached out to the Department of Revenue for clarification.
“You could technically set an amount you want to go to affordable housing and you could refund a portion as well,” Meinholz said, with the remainder going to the taxing jurisdictions.
Asked if the village had a timeframe within which to use the funds, Attorney Bryan Kleinmaier said there is not. He added that if the village finds it has no need for the funds, all of it can be returned to the taxing jurisdictions.
The village president expressed her enthusiasm just before the board unanimously approved the extension.
Runge led the village’s Housing Task Force, and has served on the Community Development Authority as that body has worked to implement its recommendations, including using TID extensions to fund affordable housing programs.
“This is an exciting opportunity,” Runge said. “I agree we have to be responsible for our municipal partners and responsible for the community as a whole.”
Housing Betterment Fund
A portion of the TID No. 3 extension will likely go toward a fund to help eligible homeowners fund repairs or upgrades on their homes.
The village’s Community Development Authority recommended approval of a Waunakee Housing Betterment Fund program earlier this year.
Pending village board approval, the program would provide up to $10,000 in matching grants to homeowners to repair or replace roofs, meet code requirements, repair or replace windows, install guards and handrails, and complete multiple other projects with a cost of at least $4,000.
At Monday’s meeting, Semmann noted that much of the program was modeled after a similar policy in the City of Menasha.
Village board members appeared to appreciate the concept but questioned whether the current scoring mechanism would allow higher income individuals to receive funds. The CDA approved an application process that includes a scoring matrix. It considers income, home value, the age of the home, neighborhood impact, repair need and impact on livability.
Weighing most heavily in that matrix are the homeowners’ income and the home’s age and value. Those earning less than 60% of the area median income ($114,000), would receive the highest score, along with homes valued at under $350,000.
The village’s attorney and staff listened to board members’ concerns and will make changes to the document to address those for the next board meeting.