Waunakee High School 'fab lab' piques interest in STEM courses

Before 2016, finding the tech-ed shop at Waunakee High School was tricky. With it located behind a metal door, unless a student was enrolled in a class there, they’d have no knowledge it existed.
“Most people thought it was just kind of a broom closet because it was just a steel door – that’s all you saw from the outside,” said Jeff Willauer, the school’s technology education teacher, as he led a tour of the lab for TDS Telecom associates Monday.
Following a matching grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, Waunakee’s Fab Lab or Innovation Center opened, with windows to encourage students to look into the space and bright lights inviting them in, Willauer said.
And today, it’s no longer a “shop” but a lab, similar to a science lab and used to expand STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education.
Willauer and Michelle McGlynn, the school district’s school-to-career and career and technical education coordinator, recalled the grant writing process for the lab.
Over three years, matching grants yielded $150,000 to be used only for equipment such as 3D printers, laser cutters, vinyl cutters and even an embroidery machine – high tech equipment found in STEM workplaces.
McGlynn was in her first year and was asked to write the grant. That in itself was a learning experience.
“I was like, I’m a business-ed teacher. I know nothing about anything in tech-ed,” she said. “And so I had to learn really quickly what these machines were.”
TDS representatives added to the equipment Nov. 28, delivering a GoPro camera, accessory kit and battery packs as part of the company’s Week of Giving. The camera will be used to document students' creations in the lab.
Also on the itinerary for the busy week between Nov. 28-Dec. 2 were stops to deliver $2,500 checks to eight food pantries. TDS also donated to more than 100 organizations across the country.
TDS associates identified the organizations and their needs in determining the gifts, and the week gave TDS Marketing Director Hannah Teasdale a chance to visit her alma mater and reconnect with McGlynn and Principal Brian Borowski. She graduated in 2016, as the Innovation Center was born.
Laurie Gerner, another marketing coordinator, has a student at the school.
Willauer spoke of the Innovation Center’s success over the years. More non-traditional STEM students are now using the lab, and teachers have developed curriculum for two classes.
“Since then, we’ve increased enrollment by about 20 percent in those classes,” Willhauer said.
Art teacher Kayla Proctor and physics teacher Tammy Rademacher bring their students into the lab. Proctor works with Willauer there, and as a woman, she has been able to increase interest among high school girls, Willauer said.
Prior to the pandemic, a STEM camp for middle school girls was also planned with female UW-Madison engineering professors but was canceled, McGlynn said.
“We were trying to increase female students in the STEM area,” she added. The goal is to reschedule that summer camp.
The district is also looking to open the space up to community members. Already, Willauer and Proctor have taught classes for youths and adults, using the equipment to create birdhouses and jigsaw puzzles. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, St. John’s elementary students used the lab to create ornaments, Willauer said.
The Innovation Center will soon see more changes. Part of the funds within the district’s recently approved capital referendum will go toward a remodel, so other tech ed areas, such as the welding lab, will adjoin the Innovation Center.
“We really want to make all of the areas in our engineering area cohesive,” McGlynn said, adding the construction, welding and auto programs are all growing.