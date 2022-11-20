 Skip to main content
Waunakee man's start-up aimed at boosting Kosovo economy

The Logo

Albania translates in English as Land of the White Mountains.

Like any young entrepreneur, Dren Zajmi is working more hours than he ever dreamed of starting up White Mountain Business Services, or WMBS, an outsourcing company. But it seems to be a labor of love for the Waunakee man as he helps grow the economy in Kosovo, his family’s homeland.

Now a senior at UW-Whitewater, Zajmi is a Launch Pad Scholar, one of a handful accepted each year in the university’s booster program for student start-ups. Zajmi formed WMBS to provide employment opportunities for young Kosovars.

Dren Zajmi

Dren Zajmi is now in the process of getting the word out about White Mountain Business Services, the outsourcing company has launched.

