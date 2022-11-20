Waunakee man's start-up aimed at boosting Kosovo economy

Like any young entrepreneur, Dren Zajmi is working more hours than he ever dreamed of starting up White Mountain Business Services, or WMBS, an outsourcing company. But it seems to be a labor of love for the Waunakee man as he helps grow the economy in Kosovo, his family’s homeland.
Now a senior at UW-Whitewater, Zajmi is a Launch Pad Scholar, one of a handful accepted each year in the university’s booster program for student start-ups. Zajmi formed WMBS to provide employment opportunities for young Kosovars.
The son of Kosovan refugees, Zajmi was born and raised in Madison, graduating from Madison East High School in 2018 before moving to Waunakee. The idea for the company came to him last summer while visiting family in Kosovo.
“People are very proud to be from there and they love the country. However, a lot of the youngest and brightest people in the country were having to leave it to find work,” Zajmi said.
Other than working for the government, tech or professional jobs are few and far between in a country where 50% of the population is under the age of 25. WMBS is beginning with a model of outsourcing video editing services for businesses in the United States, but Zajmi hopes to grow it to offer other professional services too.
“What’s happening is all these young, bright people, they’re leaving the country. So, it’s experiencing a bad brain-drain problem. That’s going to hurt the country in the long run because when you have your youngest and brightest leaving, that’s not a good outlook on the future,” Zajmi said.
He began to explore ways to bring business opportunities to Kosovo.
That was the perfect recipe for a successful start-up, according to economics and management professor David Gee, one of two Launch Pad program directors.
Gee described how Launch Pad helps to build an entrepreneurial mindset, one that identifies problems in the world then innovates products and solutions to solve them.
“It really uniquely positions students to be much more innovative than an average employee because they have developed the technique of finding a problem, testing out solutions, understanding all the legal impacts, the marketing impacts and and testing it really quickly and then repeating that process over and over,” Gee said.
Zajmi began WMBS in September, and is still in that testing phase, learning as he goes. He initially hoped the business would offer accounting and human resources services at a lower cost than in the U.S., but realized because he is not trained in those areas, he would need others to help manage the service.
He found video editing training much more accessible, with how-to videos on YouTube, he said.
“Video editing services are in huge demand,” he said. “So, that’s where we’re at right now. We’re looking for people at the University of Prishtina who are young, motivated, and want to get a good job.”
Video editors also charge about $80 an hour in the U.S., but young Kosovars would charge less.
Right now, marketing is key as is identifying prospective clients. Zajmi researched companies’ podcasts, some 30-90 minutes long.
“What we’re trying to do here is, we use a software that puts subtitles on podcasts,” he said. “Not only that, but we’re shortening them down to two to five minutes long.”
The concept is to offer the first video edit at no cost as a proof of concept. If the company likes the outcome, they will hire WMBS on.
Finding the students to create the videos has been difficult, Zajmi said, as have the logistics. Growing up in an Albanian household, Zajmi speaks the language fluently but is brushing up on reading and writing skills in his first language. The time delay has been a challenge, too. Still, Zajmi recently found the first boots-on-the-ground person there, Edi Kurshti.
WMBS has no investors, but Zajmi is dedicating countless hours to video editing, so he’s investing time rather than money.
The young entrepreneur is also a member of Enactus, an international student organization committed to developing businesses that create a positive social impact. The businesses strive to meet one of 17 United Nations sustainable goals.
Zajmi said Launch Pad has been his biggest supporter calling both of the directors “highly experienced in the realm of business.” They also take Zajmi’s calls when he runs into roadblocks.
“The thing about starting a business, it’s like building a Lego set without having an instruction guide,” Zajmi said. Gee and his colleague, William Dougan, don’t offer a guide, but they offer possible solutions and provide the students with connections.
“They’ve got the big picture of what it looks like and how other people have built this Lego set,” he added.